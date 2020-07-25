Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And American Romantic Drama Series

- Advertisement -

Virgin River is an American Romantic-Drama series based on the novel “Virgin River” a novel by Robyn Carr. The show was aired on Netflix in December 2019 and is produced by Reel World Management.

Around precisely the exact same time, the show was renewed for the next season with 10 episodes. In a while, Virgin River Season 1 has gathered a massive number of fans. And now fans are eagerly awaiting its 2nd season to find out not or if the character Mel and Jack will find their love.

The story follows a Nurse Practitioner Melinda”Mel” Monroe who leaves Los Angeles and goes to a remote city name Virgin River in California. She thinks she can leave behind her past and create a life for herself in a new home. But the town was not exactly what she has anticipated. It was not that simple to conquer fears. Mel must deal and cope up with her own as well as other people’s pain.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

Luckily the shooting of the season completed in December 2019. So, the series is left with some editing and some small alterations here and there. Things are going a bit slow now. As per the speculations, we will have the ability to observe the second season as early as 2020’s year-end.

Netflix is yet to disclose any date to exactly the same, hence you want to stay tuned with us now and we’ll keep you posted as and once we have any updates on this.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast

1 cast will be carried forward for this season also adds some new characters and deducts some of the older once based on upcoming cast and the plots in season 2.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe (nurse practitioner)

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan (restaurant-bar owner, former U.S. Marine)

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes (Mel’s older sister)

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts (Jack’s buddy with benefits)

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea (the Mayor of Virgin River)

Tim Matheson as Vernon”Doc” Mullins (MD, the local doctor )

Virgin River Season 2 Plot

Season 1 was finished on a cliff-hanger. In the episode, Preacher was exploring Paige. Hope told Mel with Jack about the pregnancy of Charmaine. Due to which she recalls her past and her husband died. How she attempted to commit suicide and lost her baby. Ultimately, she confronted Jack about it and told her sister that she is going to be returning to LA.

Even though this Jacks tells her about his love for Mel. The season 2 will begin from where the year 1 ends. It’ll highlight Mel’s and Jack’s romance story. How he will convince Mel’s to remain back in the Virgin River.

Virgin River Season 2 Trailer

