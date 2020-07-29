Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

Virgin River season 2 is one of the most awaited love shows. This show’s first season premiered at December 2019 on Netflix. Since then fans have been awaiting the release date of this Virgin River Season 2. Here is a full-fledged update on all you have to know about Virgin River Season 2.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

While Virgin River Season 2 remains in its production stage, there has not been any official statement from the makers of this show. The shooting of the series is currently placed on hold as a result of the pandemic that is a coronavirus. Virgin River Season 2 has been previously scheduled for release in 2020 itself. Due to the current situation, many fans of this show can expect a delay at the dates. The release date was pushed farther due to the present circumstance. Fans of the show is going to have to wait longer for Virgin River Season 2 release date now.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast

The first season of Virgin River watched Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in lead roles. Alexandra Breckenridge and the role of Melinda Monroe aka Mel played. She played with the part of a nurse and a midwife that has moved to Virgin River out of Los Angeles. On the other hand, Martin Henderson played with the role of Jack Sheridan. He’s a restaurant owner who was formerly operating in the US Marine. He also suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in the show.

In addition to them, Virgin River Season 2 will even see the return of additional pivotal character played by Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole and Tim Matheson. In addition to this, there will also be several new faces joining the cast of Virgin River Season 2. This would also include Keith MacKechnie Carmel Amit, Steve Bacic, Lane Edwards and Thomas Nicholson.

Virgin River Season 2 Plot

The first season of Virgin River watched Melinda Monroe moving to Virgin River about nine months after losing her husband. She comes to assist a country doctor. The first season of Virgin River finished with Mel being in a dilemma whether she should leave for Los Angeles. However, on the other hand, Charmaine gets pregnant with the infant at the same time of Jack when he pronounces his love for Mel. Virgin River season 2 is expected to answer those questions and fans are eagerly awaiting to see what new development will happen in Mel and Jack’s lives.

