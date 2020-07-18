Home TV Series Netflix Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All Information Here
Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All Information Here

By- Aryan Singh
Virgin River Season 2

On its release, the season 1 of the show gained a massive following of viewers. So much so, that the show was officially announced to be renewed for season 2 the same month it was released. The show was released on December 6, 2019, and was officially renewed on December 20, 2019. The show is based on the Virgin River novel by Robyn Carr. The series was developed by Sue Tenney and produced by Ian Hay.

Release Date.

The fans have been waiting for season 2 of the show to be released on Netflix. After the announcement for the renewal of the show, no announcement regarding the release dates for the show has been made. There is quite a possibility that the series might get released in late 2020 or early 2021. However, these are just expectations. We can not say for sure until Netflix announces the release dates officially.

Cast.

The cast for the first season of the show included Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.
There has not been any information regarding the cast of season 2 of the Virgin River. The release dates of the show will be moved forward for sure due to ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

