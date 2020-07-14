Virgin River Season 2: Release Date And What Is New Storyline Update

- Advertisement -

Virgin River is an American romantic play web TV show by Reel World Management. The series made its debut on Netflix on December 6, 2019. It follows the story of Melinda”Mel” Monroe, who, to straighten her own life, attempts to find a new lifestyle. She answers an ad to function as a midwife and nurse practitioner at a small California city, Virgin River. She must work on herself, and she does so in a will leave her memories behind and start fresh but finds the small-town life is eloquent and heal before making a better lifestyle and a house in Virgin River.

Virgin River Season 2 — What Is The Expected Release Date?

The series was green-lit for its second season on December 20, 2019, by Netflix. Though a confirmed release date isn’t known today, Virgin River Season 2 was meant to release in 2020. It is not clear if the situation will influence the series as there is no word from the team of this sequence.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, and the show-makers intended to tell the story short, to keep the fans excited and upgraded, but that may take a hit now, seeing the current scenario. The show will still stick to the story of this novel by Robyn Carr.

Virgin River Season 2 — What Will Be The Storyline?

It is not a surprise that the series will pick up where the season one stopped. The year left a lot of cliffhangers to us, and we need an answer. We have theories and questions, although not much was revealed regarding the upcoming season.

Can Melinda decide about ongoing her stay? And Can she find what she came to see? We sure she will remain, but how will that play out because of her will be interesting.

Another substantial interest that hastens about the show is all about her relationship with Jack and her Boss. The previous season convinced left confusion about this triangle-angle. Or will Jack return into his ex-wife?

Virgin River’s story is so simple yet enticing, watch the first season if you have not already, and combine the wait for the coming season.