Virgin River Season 2 Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer And Every Detail On Netflix

- Advertisement -

We said the least when news broke that Netflix had renewed Virgin River to get a second season only two weeks after the hit series was initially released at the end of 2019. Unfortunately, since then, we have heard very little about the upcoming 10 episodes (we blame coronavirus), so we did some digging.

1. WHEN DOES’VIRGIN RIVER’ SEASON 2?

The second season wrapped up filming in December of 2019. But there’s still no official word on a date just yet. But, it’s been reported it could be published in December of this year (fingers crossed).

2. WHAT’S SEASON 2 ABOUT?

To refresh your memory, year one centers around Melinda”Mel” Monroe, who answers an advertisement to work as a nurse practitioner from the remote California town (Virgin River) to get a fresh start on life. She realizes that living isn’t quite as straightforward as she expected and she soon learns her past secrets can only stay buried for long.

And while Netflix has not yet released a plotline for the approaching season, fans are hoping it will pick up right where the story left when Mel learned that Jack and Charmaine were expecting a kid and packed her bags to leave the Virgin River for good.

3. WHO’S IN THE CAST?

A small number of stars have been expected to reprise their roles, such as Alexandra Breckenridge (Melinda), Colin Lawrence (John”Preacher” Middleton), Jenny Cooper (Joey Barnes), Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts), Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea) and Tim Matheson (Vernon). Netflix declared that Melinda Dahl will be joining the cast.

4. IS THERE A TRAILER?

Unfortunately, not yet. But we’re crossing our fingers for one in the future. We’ll just be rewatching season you to prepare.