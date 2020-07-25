Home Entertainment ‘Virgin River’ Is Now Renewed For Season 3 On Netflix
‘Virgin River’ Is Now Renewed For Season 3 On Netflix

By- Anish Yadav
Virgin River, among the excellent feel-good dramas to release on Netflix recently, is coming, for now, three ahead of its scheduled season 2 summer 2020 release date on Netflix.

For those unaware, the show stars Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, Jenny Cooper, Alexandra Breckenridge, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Tim Matheson. It is about a midwife who retreats after a few traumatic events into northern California.

It’s a display that could be found on networks like Hallmark or ABC.

Season 2 was expected to release over Netflix in the summertime but isn’t currently listed for an August release meaning, likely, it will not be accessible until September or October 2020 at the earliest.

We have heard that year three of Virgin River was given the green light from Netflix and is expected to get underway with filming in a month.

In front of a season has dropped on Netflix it’s not entirely rare for shows to be renewed. Orange Is the New Black was renewed for multiple seasons several years back and The Umbrella Academy recently allegedly followed lawsuit. In reality, Virgin River season two was renewed ahead of season one even dropping on Netflix.

The show, as you might know, is filmed in Vancouver which is currently set to reopen filming during the next few months (although that could change in a moment’s notice given the fluidity of this COVID scenario ).

Presently, according to Production Weekly, filming of season three of Virgin River is supposed to begin from August 25th through December 11th.

This may imply we see season 3 of Virgin River added to Netflix in late 2021, but might even be 2020. It’s too early to say given how up in the atmosphere everything is regarding filming.

Sea to Sea Productions will continue running the series with showrunner Sue Tenney ongoing in post for season 3. Chris Perry and Roma Roth are listed as manufacturers.

While you’re waiting for the two seasons 3 and 2 to strike Netflix, go right ahead and check out our recommendations on what to watch next including Sweet Magnolias (currently waiting for a season 2 renewal).

