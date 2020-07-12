Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date Really Dead? Click To know Plot, Cast And More!

- Advertisement -

Anime has defied expectations and gone into the domain of art. Violet Evergarden’s animation has proved that true. The show, produced by Kyoto Animations, has created a lot of hype because of the visuals. The anime is adapted from a Japanese novel series of the same name. Kana Akatsuki wrote the light book, and Akiko Takase exemplified it. The anime has introduced one season containing 13 episodes. It ran from January 11.

The anime has received both audience and critical acclaim for the first time. Violet Evergarden was praised for its animation, surprising and emotional storyline, along with characters. A special aired on the 4th of July 2018. And it was followed up by an anime film that was spin-0ff. The film Violet Evergarden: the Automobile Memory Doll and Eternity were released on September 6, 2019.

Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release date

Fans have been asking for a season 2 ever since the series debuted. But no news on season 2 is available. However, we believe the series could be renewed later on. However, I understand. For the time being, it feels like Kyoto Animation is currently about with movies rather than a string sequel.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 cast

We don’t know much about the cast for the upcoming season. However, we guess the next season will feature:

Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden, the titular protagonist. Erika Harlacher will be supplying the English voice for the character.

Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Bougainvillea. Tony Azzolino will be supplying the English voice.

Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodgins. And Kyle McCarley will soon be supplying the voice that is English.

Koki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue. Ben Pronsky will provide the English voice.

Minori Chihara as Erica Brown. Christine Marie Cabanos will provide the voice that is English.

Violet Evergarden Season 2: Expected plot

As previously mentioned, Kyoto Animation has kept mum. Thus we know about the storyline of the season. But, the news is the novel series. Moreover, the volume might be the foundation for the season. What’s more, season 2 could pick up right where the introduction season left off. Meaningful Gilbert’s death will be explored. Together with that, Violet’s search for Velvet would likewise be shrouded in.

Violet Evergarden Season 2: Storyline

The anime centers around Violet Evergarden. She is the series’ protagonist. Violet functions as an automobile memory doll. And, she writes letters for others. Through her job, she begins her journey of self-discovery. By interacting together with the lives of her customers also change. Essentially, Violet Evergarden is a heartfelt story about a war veteran trying to integrate into society.

Violet Evergarden Season 2:

Back in July 2018, it had been declared that Violet Evergarden could get an anime picture. This year it was initially scheduled to air. However, a series of unlucky events made a change of plan. First, the Kyoto Animation studio caught fire. And after that, the pandemic affected the making of the film. Therefore, the movie was postponed. Fans would be delighted to know that the movie is currently scheduled to release this autumn.

Violet Evergarden Season 2: Trailer

As we’ve said, there’s no word on season 2 yet. Even though a trailer for the upcoming anime film was published, fans can watch the trailer here: