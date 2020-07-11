Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Twist And Who Is In Cast?

- Advertisement -

Violet Evergarden is a Japenese Drama Anime. It is a centric anime using a light background theme. The series is currently airing on Netflix and is based on the manga of the same name. The series has just one season with 13 episodes with a roughly 24-time duration each.

Here’s everything you need to know about this anime’s second season.

RELEASE DATE

The sequel of the series was set to release in mid-2020 but was postponed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although it was reported to release in mid-2020, no official announcement is made.

CAST

As follows, the show’s voice-over celebrities are

•Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden

•Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert

•Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodgins

•Aya Endo Cattleya

•Koki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue

PLOT

The series revolves around Violet Evergarden and can be put in the wake of war. Violet that was a young female soldier, is now getting a job in the author’s agency and goes on assignments to write.

Violet was an Auto Memory Doll who loses hunts for her life’s function farther today since the war is finished and to understand the last words of her perishing major, which was”I Love You.”

SPECULATION

Although shoemakers have stayed tightly lipped about the plot for the second season, we could expect them to continue with manga narrative.

The show might show romance between Violet and Gilbert.

OTHER MEDIA

The manga was made into a feature movie which was set to launch in 2020.

You can see the preview for precisely the same on youtube.

