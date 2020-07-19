Home TV Series Netflix Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything
Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything

By- Shubhojeet Paul
The famous manga remakes Japanese anime series that recently came up with its first and new season gained a lot of popularity among the viewers. The series, like most of the Japanese anime, is based on the novel of the same name written by Kana Akatsuki, and Akiko Takase does the illustration. Taichi Ishidate has directed the anime series of the same. After the success of the first season, the makers continued their journey, and finally, they are up for the second one in the row. Let us know more about the second season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

The series was first premiered with 13 episodes that appeared from January 2018 to April 2018. With everything set, the second season was about to release by 24th April this year. However, the ongoing pandemic, caused a delay in the release date and now season 2 is expected to release by September 2020. Hope that the situation gets better and there are no further delays in the new release dates for the second season.

CAST

The voice artists for the second season remains the same. These include Violet Evergarden voiced by Yui Ishikawa (in Japanese) and Erika Harlacher (in English), Claudia Hodgins dubbed by Takehito (in Japanese) and Kyle McCarley (in English), Benedict Blue voiced by Koki Uchiyama (in Japanese) and Ben Pronsky (in English), Gilbert Bougainvillea expressed by Daisuke Namikawa (in Japanese) and Tony Azzolino (in English), Cattleya Baudelaire dubbed by Aya Endo (in Japanese) and Reba Burn (in English), Iris Cannary voiced by Haruka Tomatsu (in Japanese) and Cherami Leigh (in English). Erica Brown expressed by Minori Chihara (in Japanese) and Christine Marie Cabanos.

PLOT

The story is about the Auto Memory Dolls, which are employed by a scientist named Dr Orlando to assist his wife, Mollie, who is blind. She wants to write a novel about Violet Evergarden, a girl who in the war has used the instrument. After the war was over, she had only one thing to do, i.e. find a purpose for her life.

The story is a novel inside a novel. This makes it even more exciting and has lead to the enormous fan followers of the show. Let us all hope for the second season to come out soon without further delays.

