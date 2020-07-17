Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Updates

- Advertisement -

Netflix has brought animes at our disposal. These include the likes of Castlevania, 1 Punch Person, Full Metal Alchemist, etc.. Based on the mild novel series by Kana Akatsuki, Violet Evergarden surfaced in 2018 on Netflix. Ever since then, the anime has been in Netflix amongst the very best animes.

The series tells the story of a soldier, as the name suggests. After her arms are taken away by a battle injury, Violet is fitted with brand new arms. As a ghostwriter, while attempting to find the significance of the final words her commander said out, Violet settles down after the war.

Having an IMDb score of 8.4/10, Violet Evergarden is a smash hit. It has been 2 years since the launch of Season 1. And the fans are urgently waiting for Violet Evergarden Season 2.

Therefore, let’s take a look.

RELEASE DATE

The sequel of this show was set to release in mid-2020 but has been postponed as a result of continuing coronavirus pandemic. No statement is made although it was reported to release in mid-2020.

CAST

The voice-over actors of the show is as follows

•Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden

•Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert

•Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodgins

•Aya Endo as Cattleya

•Koki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue

PLOT

The show revolves around Violet Evergarden and is set in the aftermath of a war. Violet, that was a young female soldier, goes to write and is currently getting a job in the writer’s agency.

Violet was an Auto Memory Doll who loses searches for her life’s purpose farther now since the war is finished and to understand the very last words of her dying important, which was”I Love You.”

SPECULATION

We can expect them to well continue with manga narrative Even though shoemakers have remained lipped about the plot to the season.

The series might also show romance between Gilbert and Violet.

OTHER MEDIA

The manga was made into a complete feature animated movie that was set to release in 2020.

You can see the trailer for the exact same on youtube.

Stay tuned together to stay updated about every news.