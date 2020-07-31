Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

Among the most famous historical shows are Vikings. One of the first shows of the history, the show had been running for a long time and has managed to gain a large fanbase.

The series is currently airing on Netflix and contains 6 seasons using a collective of 79 episodes.

Here is everything you must know about the renewal of the series for a 7th series and every other upgrade associated with it.

RELEASE DATE

Unfortunately for the show’s fans, the showrunners back in January 2019 declared the sixth season is going to be the final season of the show. The show ran for 7 years. On the background, the channel was hit by the season is also the past and 2013 in 2020.

CAST

The cast for the show included the likes of

Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha

Gustaf Skarsgård as Floki

Alexander Ludwig as Bjorn

Georgia Hirst as Torvi

Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok

Clive Standen as Rollo

And others

PLOT

The official synopsis of the series according to background station is as follows

“The adventures of a Ragnar Lothbrok: the Best hero of his age. The series tells the saga of Ragnar’s group of his family and Viking brothers because he rises to become King of the tribes. As well as being a mythical warrior, Ragnar embodies the Norse traditions of loyalty to the gods: legend has it that he was a direct descendant of Odin, the god of warriors and war”

SPINOFF

Although the show finished, the inventor of the show, Michael Hirst revealed his intent to make spinoff sequels of the show. The spinoff show would be called Vikings: Valhalla. It could be set 100 years later on of this first series’s timeline. The series will include legendary figures like Leif Erikson as well as Freydis, Harald Harada, and Norman King William the Conqueror, who’ll “blaze new paths as they struggle for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe.”