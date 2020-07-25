Home TV Series Vikings Season 6: Showrunner Teases "Fates Decide''
TV Series

Vikings Season 6: Showrunner Teases “Fates Decide”

By- Anoj Kumar
Followers of History’s Nordic drama Vikings are used to waiting patiently for the series to return for its next installment, however, with Covid-19 raging globally, any news of a return for the final ten episodes is certainly welcome. And while creator, writer, and showrunner Michael Hirst didn’t reveal anything concrete about the conclusion of season six, his look on a [email protected] 2020 panel gave the show’s followers a chance to reminisce along with previous and current solid members Travis Fimmel (Ragnar), Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Alex Ludwig (Bjorn), Jordan Patrick Smith (Ubbe), and Clive Standen (Rollo).

A senior writer with TV Guide magazine Kate Hahn moderated the Vikings panel appeared again on the first five and a half seasons of the Lothbrok clan’s rose and fell from power. “The characters will all have their fates decided,” Hirst explained. “Whether they dwell or die is in the hands of the gods and me.” 

In addition to Hirst’s tease about the series’ conclusion, the clip from season 6B shown below depicts Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) and Prince Igor (Organ Glynn O’Donovan) preparing to go into battle as an impatient Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) wryly suggests to Hvitserk (Marco Islo) that instead of Christian priests blessing the warriors, “perhaps we should have made a sacrifice.” However, it’s the recognition that the lone horseman approaching from a distant ridge is none other than Bjorn Ironside that catches Ivar by surprise and sets the stage for yet another reunion of the Lothbrok brothers.

While talk of characters’ favorite battle and fight scenes recalled some painful memories, Hahn decided to service the Vikings fans right from the start asking each Winnick and Fimmel how Lagertha and Ragnar are getting along in Valhalla. “They’re definitely together,” Fimmel affirmed, but Winnick was fast to level out that Ragnar is “still in the dog house.” However, pondering the question seemed to then take her again to her character’s final scenes. “It’s bittersweet being on a show for so long now that Lagertha’s gone to Valhalla. It was harder than I thought it would be.”

Anoj Kumar

