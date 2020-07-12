Home TV Series Netflix Vikings Season 6: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To...
Vikings Season 6: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Vikings is a historical drama TV series created for the History channel. The show has been created and written by Michael Hirst and the filming location for the same is Ireland. The distributor of the show is MGM Television.

Vikings have been one of the most viewed historical drama series on History till now. The show has received positive reviews from both fans and the critics. Season 1 of Vikings consisted of 9 episodes and aired from March 3, 2013 to April 28, 2013 in the U.S. and Canada. It was followed by 10 episodes the second season which was released on February 27, 2014 till May 1, 2014.

The demand for more episodes kept on increasing as the audience loved the show so much. Till January 30, 2019, a total of 5 seasons of Vikings have been broadcasted on History channel.

Vikings Season 6 release date

The sixth season of Vikings was renewed on September 12, 2017 for a total of 20 episodes. However, on January 4, 2019 it was announced that season 6 will be the final season of the show. This 20 episodes season was divided into 2 parts of 10 episodes each.

The first part of season 6 premiered from December 4, 2019 to February 5, 2019. Fans have gone gaga over it and the reviews for the same have been mostly positive till now. Release dates for the second part of season 6 have not been announced till now. The show was set to premiere on History in 2020 itself, but no information for the same has been provided yet.

Vikings season 6 cast

The cast for the show is written below.

Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha, Alexander Ludwig as King Born Ironside, Alex Hogh Anderson as Iar The Boneless, Marco Also as Hvitserk, John Kavanagh as The Seer, and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.

Aryan Singh

