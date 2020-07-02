Home TV Series Netflix Vikings Season 6: Expected Release Date, Cast And All You Need To...
TV SeriesNetflix

Vikings Season 6: Expected Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Vikings is a historical drama TV series created for the History channel. The show has been created and written by Michael Hirst and the filming location for the same is Ireland. The distributor of the show is MGM Television.

Vikings has been one of the most viewed historical drama series on History till now. The show has received positive reviews from both fans and critics. Season 1 of Vikings consisted of 9 episodes and aired from March 3, 2013 to April 28, 2013 in the U.S. and Canada. It was followed by 10 episodes the second season, which was released on February 27, 2014 till May 1, 2014.

Also Read:   Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Previous Season End

The demand for more episodes kept on increasing as the audience loved the show so much. Till January 30, 2019, a total of 5 seasons of Vikings have been broadcasted on the History channel.

Vikings Season 6 release date

The sixth season of Vikings was renewed on September 12, 2017 for a total of 20 episodes. However, on January 4, 2019 it was announced that season 6 would be the show’s final season. This 20 episodes season was divided into 2 parts of 10 episodes each.

Also Read:   Drifters Season 2: Release Date, Plot, voice cast And Everything You Need To Know

The first part of season 6 premiered from December 4, 2019 to February 5, 2019. Fans have gone gaga over it and the reviews for the same have been mostly positive till now. Release dates for the second part of season 6 have not been announced till now. The show was set to premiere on History in 2020 itself but no information for the same has been provided yet.

Also Read:   Drifters Season 2: Release Date, Plot, voice cast And Everything You Need To Know

Vikings season 6 cast

The cast for the show is written below.

Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha, Alexander Ludwig as King Born Ironside, Alex Hogh Anderson as Iar The Boneless, Marco Ilso as Hvitserk, John Kavanagh as The Seer, and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.

Till the time the show gets released, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest TV shows, upcoming movies and much more.

Till then, stay safe stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4: Release Date, cast, plot, And All Other Updates !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer -- Stranger Things (2019). Photo Credit: Netflix Stranger Things season...
Read more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, cast, plot, And More Updates

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Will Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? This is a million-dollar question and no one except manufacturer...
Read more

Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, cast, plot, And Latest News !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
MONEY HEIST fans have been fascinated with Alicia Sierra ever since she first appeared in the third season of the Netflix hit. Alicia is...
Read more

As Much As I Adore Las Vegas, you Couldn’t Pay Me To See at Now

Technology Sankalp -
The most novel coronavirus upgrade as the week draws to a close is the US isn't any closer to eventually getting the pandemic in...
Read more

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, cast, plot, And Other Details:

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The last season, titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, appeared on October 15, 2018, Netflix, and already came out on January...
Read more

Love is Blind 2: Release date, Plot, Cast and more updates

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
Love is Blind (we are discussing the Netflix fact TV show) is a string that could literally change lives. For placing your hearts onto...
Read more

Vikings Season 6: Expected Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Vikings is a historical drama TV series created for the History channel. The show has been created and written by Michael Hirst and the...
Read more

Researchers find pure red light may be sufficient to recharge a person’s vision late in life

Lifestyle Nitu Jha -
Researchers find pure red light may be sufficient to recharge a person's vision late in life, making them better able to discover colors. Researchers The research...
Read more

The Earth’s magnetic field did something scientists rarely see

Technology Sankalp -
Scientists discovered a peculiar ripple through Earth's magnetic field without any apparent source. Scientists across the world detected the tide, and it wasn't connected to...
Read more

Made In Abyss Season 2: Check Out The Release Date And Everything You Should To Know

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Made in Abyss is an anime serialized version of the Japanese manga series written by Akihito Tsukushi of the same name. The show has...
Read more
© World Top Trend