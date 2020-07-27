Vidyut Jamwal’s action-packed ‘Khuda Hafiz’ trailer, the story of a husband wandering in search of a missing wife

- Advertisement -

The trailer of Actor Vidyut Jamwal’s upcoming film ‘Khuda Hafiz’ has been released. His fans have been waiting for the trailer of their favorite artist’s film for a long time. Vidyut Jamwal has fulfilled his wish. His action avatar is seen in the trailer.

The trailer of the film shows Vidyut Jamwal (Sameer) wandering in search of his missing wife Shivlika Oberoi (Nargis). He learns that his wife is in possession of the wrong people. After this he is willing to go to any extent to save his wife from them.

Things like recession, kidnapping, sex racket seen in the trailer

In the trailer of Khuda Hafiz about two and a half minutes, you get to see things like meltdown, kidnapping, sex racket. At the same time, a husband confronts the goons regardless of his life to save his wife.

‘Khuda Hafiz’ made under the direction of Faruk Kabir

Directed by Farooq Kabir, the film ‘Khuda Hafiz’ stars Vidhu Jamwal and Shivlika Oberoi as well as Annu Kapoor, Shiv Pandit in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is going to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 14.