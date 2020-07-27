Home Movies Vidyut Jamwal's action-packed 'Khuda Hafiz' trailer, the story of a husband wandering...
Movies

Vidyut Jamwal’s action-packed ‘Khuda Hafiz’ trailer, the story of a husband wandering in search of a missing wife

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

The trailer of Actor Vidyut Jamwal’s upcoming film ‘Khuda Hafiz’ has been released. His fans have been waiting for the trailer of their favorite artist’s film for a long time. Vidyut Jamwal has fulfilled his wish. His action avatar is seen in the trailer.

The trailer of the film shows Vidyut Jamwal (Sameer) wandering in search of his missing wife Shivlika Oberoi (Nargis). He learns that his wife is in possession of the wrong people. After this he is willing to go to any extent to save his wife from them.

Things like recession, kidnapping, sex racket seen in the trailer

In the trailer of Khuda Hafiz about two and a half minutes, you get to see things like meltdown, kidnapping, sex racket. At the same time, a husband confronts the goons regardless of his life to save his wife.

Also Read:   Fantastic Beast 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Latest Info!
Also Read:   Marvel Phase 4: Replacement Most Uncertain The MCU Has Been Since Iron Man The Only Original Avenger Without

‘Khuda Hafiz’ made under the direction of Faruk Kabir

Directed by Farooq Kabir, the film ‘Khuda Hafiz’ stars Vidhu Jamwal and Shivlika Oberoi as well as Annu Kapoor, Shiv Pandit in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is going to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 14.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Taboo Season 2: Netflix Arrival Date, Casting And Will We Get More Twist And Drama Show

Netflix Alok Chand -
The course back in mid-2017, the BBC verbalized that Tom Hardy's nineteenth-century stunt Taboo will return for a subsequent season, which instigates James Delaney. A...
Read more

encouraging face mask mandates

Corona Nitu Jha -
The group stopped short of encouraging face mask mandates, nevertheless. Today , a new study proves what we feared:
Also Read:   Fantastic Beast 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Latest Info!
The coronavirus samples collected from aerosols in...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Chrisley Knows Best Season 8

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Chrisley is aware of pleasant is the greatest collection made within side the USA. And its reputation is one of the most important motives...
Read more

Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14: Release Date, Cast, Plot And And Know Here All Updates About The Series

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Haruichi Furudate has composed this manga collection that was amazing and inspirational. The previous seasons have revealed the series revolving around Shōyō Hinata, the...
Read more

The Alienist: AngelDarkness Episode 4 of Review: Gilded Cage

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
If you’re a worker at the Living In Hospital, you’re directed to carry out weird orders towards these ladies, all whereas being verbally abused...
Read more

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4: Netflix When Is Releasing Date? & More Update

Netflix Alok Chand -
We recall back in the early 2000s, settling down on a bean bag in our balconies, early with excerpts of Sabrina's pieces in the...
Read more

Iron-Man Will Be Back With An Exciting Avengers Project

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Is Iron-Man returning to Marvel movies even though Tony Stark died in the epic finale of Avengers: Endgame? That’s a question many fans...
Read more

Poldark Season 6 Release Date, Cast And More Current Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Poldark season 6 is a British historical period drama that's based on the eponymous novel series by Winston Graham, airs in the UK on...
Read more

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7: Cast, Host, Plot, Release Date And Trailer Here!

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Bachelor in Paradise is a popular American reality series of discovering the perfect pair for one another which retains a large audience. The elimination-style...
Read more

Avengers project that brings back Iron Man marvel studios

Entertainment Shankar -
Marvel may shock us with an exciting Avengers project that brings back Iron Man of marvel studios.
Also Read:   Avatar 2: What Is Known About The Upcoming Sequel Production Details Of Movies
Can Be Iron Man returning to marvel...
Read more
© World Top Trend