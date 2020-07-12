Home Gaming Video Game Dead Island 2: Release Date, Plot And All You Need...
Gaming

Video Game Dead Island 2: Release Date, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Dead Island 2 is a sequel to the Dead Island video game from 2011. Dead Island 2 is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Dambster Studios. The game is going to be published by Deep Silver for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation and Xbox One.

This game is the third major installment in the Dead Island video game series. The game takes place in different locations in California. The developers of the game were changed quite often. The game was first being developed by Yager Development till 2016 from where Sumo Digital took over. Then the studio was again changed to Dambster Studios in 2019.

Also Read:   Marvel's Iron Man VR: Release Date, Game Length And All You Need To Know

Dead Island 2 Plot

The game’s main storyline will be set sometime after the events of the Dead Island and Escape Dead Island. The game is also going to be set in different locations in California.
Fortunately for the fans, the game is going to have two modes in which the gamers can play, Single Player and Multiplayer. The game will have different combat mechanics from its previous versions.

Also Read:   Horizon Forbidden West: Release Date, Gameplay And Story

The game will revolve around the story of a new zombie outbreak due to which the United States armed forces have put California under a full quarantine mode.

Dead Island 2 release date

The game was first released in 2014. Unfortunately for the fans, The game is still in works. No information regarding the release date has been provided yet.

Also Read:   Diablo 4 Release Date And Everything You Know So Far

However, we have seen leaks for the game from time to time. This is only increasing the expectations of the fans.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and much more.

Till then, stay safe stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Good Girls Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Girls season 3- Great Girls is an American drama television series made by Jenna Bans. The series premiered on NBC on February 26, 2018....
Read more

Streaming Movies To Watch On These Weekends

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Summer streamin’, having a blast. Sure, movie theaters are still closed, but thanks to streaming services, we’re still getting our film fix on. And...
Read more

Made In Abyss Season 2: Release Date? Renewal Updates

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Produced In Abyss Season 2 is a show. The season premiered with thirteen episodes. Masayuki Kojima drove the around. It Depends upon the manga...
Read more

Vikings Season 7 Release Date And Who Is In Cast?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
One of the most famous shows is the Vikings. One of the history shows, the show was running for a long time and was...
Read more

Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Says She Would “Want To Come Back” For The Sci-fi Show’s Fourth Season.

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood says she'd"want to come back" to the sci-fi show's fourth season.
Also Read:   GTA 6: Release Date And All The Recant Updates
Her excitement apart though, it remains unclear whether she...
Read more

When will be ‘Legacies’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
In case you've not slipped into the series, it's a spin-off into The First which itself is a spin-off of this Vampire Diaries (all...
Read more

Young Justice season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
With Young Justice Season four there is plenty of whispers concerning the release of this season. Fans wouldn't need to be made to watch...
Read more

American Airlines And United Airlines Have Resumed Selling Potentially Packed Flights

Lifestyle Kumar Saurabh -
American Airlines and United Airlines have resumed selling potentially packed flights, now that they've reversed their temporary coronavirus-inspired policy of obstructing middle seats.
Also Read:   "Diablo IV": Check out its recent updates on release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know
New research...
Read more

“Supernatural Season 15”: Will “Jared Padalecki” and “Jensen Ackles” return in the upcoming season? Click to know!

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Supernatural --"Back and to the Future" -- Picture Number: SN1502b_0176r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean -- Photo:...
Read more

“Log Horizon Season 3”: What new adventures awaits “Shiroe” and his Friends? Click here to know the Release date, Cast, Plot and more!

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
How long do we wait for an anime? Six years? Yes, the six years that are long anime Log Horizon Season 3 has been...
Read more
© World Top Trend