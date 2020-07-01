Venom 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Venom two is a coming superhero film based on Marvel character Venom. It is the sequel to the 2018 film Venom along with the third movie in the Sony Pictures Universe Of Marvel Characters. Columbia Pictures is making it in affiliation with Marvel. Sony Pictures Releasing is dispersing it.

Cast

Andy Serkis is directing the movie with a screenplay by Kelly Marcel. Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom along with Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris will be starring in the film.

Release Date

The film was supposed to have an October release in 2020, but then came You Know What and postponed it. It is currently scheduled to be released in the USA on June 25th, 2021.

It’s officially been confirmed the name of this sequel to the original film is Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The antagonist Carnage was supposed to be introduced in the very first movie. But founders decided differently, to focus on introducing Venom.

Plot

Fans noticed that based on Google’s search engine Tom Holland will appear at Venom 2. But not one of the team members confirmed it. It seems that even though Holland is connected to several Sony jobs, Venom 2 isn’t among them. But we’ll see him at the upcoming untitled Spiderman flick that’s also slated to release at 2021, combined with another project Uncharted.

While this entire speculation concerning Holland’s appearance remains unconfirmed, there could be some tips here and there. It is not new to fans that Sony tends to connect Spidey to most of the projects. The latest example includes the Easter eggs which tell us that Spidey will be linked to the storyline of Morbius. Additionally, the trailer of Morbius has hinted that it might have linked itself to the plot of Venom. And Spiderman seems to be a strong candidate in regards to combatting both. If Morbius and Venom exist in the world, then Holland’s appearance as Spiderman could be warranted. However, Sony is keeping quiet about it. Most fans believe that Spiderman’s cameo in the film or even a post-credits scene may be the massive plot twist that will change everything. But all we can do now is wait.