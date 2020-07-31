Home Hollywood Venom 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming News
HollywoodMovies

Venom 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming News

By- Aryan Singh
Venom has been one of the most entertaining and successful movies from Marvel Comics of all time. It gained quite a lot of fan base when it was first released on the screens in 2018 and is considered one of the most successful movies of the year. Venom also created a whole new fan base and introduced them to the world of Marvel. Since then, the movie has been in talks for its sequel.

Venom: Let There be Change, commonly known as Venom 2 is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Venom. The sequel is highly anticipated by its fans due to venom’s huge popularity. Venom 2 has been directed by Andy Serkis and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

Venom 2 came into talks when the first movie was still in production. The movie’s success was a pathway for venom 2 to be created by the filmmakers. The production companies for venom 2 are Columbia Pictures alongside Marvel Entertainment. The rights to the distribution are with Sony Pictures Releasing.

Venom: Let There be the Change release date

Venom 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies. Fans have been patiently waiting for the movie to be released. Their wait is almost over. The release date for Venom 2 has been finalised. The movies is set to hit the theatres on June 25, 2021. The hype for the film has already started building amongst Marvel fans. But they’ll have to wait almost a year to see the movie on the screens.

For more information on upcoming movies, the latest TV shows and web series, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more.
Till then, stay safe and stay updated.

Aryan Singh

