Vanilla Ice Biopic with Dave Franco is a Go

- Advertisement -

Collaborate and hear, as a result of Ice is again with a model new invention. And that invention is a biopic the place Dave Franco slips into Vanilla Ice’s borrowed hammer pants. The information, which got here late Wednesday, confirmed Franco will play the notorious rapper in To the Excessive.

Franco confirmed the information himself to Insider whereas additionally revealing the movie is being imagined as a Disaster Artist and Ed Wood-like biopic about musician Robert Matthew Van Winkle’s life. That earlier 2017 movie, which co-starred Franco, was written and directed by his brother James Franco, who additionally led the film by taking part in Tommy Wiseau, the legendarily terrible filmmaker behind cult basic practice wreck, The Room.

Franco opened up in regards to the challenge to Insider when he mentioned, “Now we have been in improvement for some time however we’re inching nearer and nearer to preproduction.” He went on to match it to The Catastrophe Artist by including, “”With that film, individuals anticipated us to make a broad comedy the place we make enjoyable of Tommy Wiseau, however the extra actual we performed it, the funnier and heartfelt it was — that’s the tone we would like for this one as nicely.”

The challenge, which Franco has been rumored to have been connected to previously, is constructed round a screenplay by Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van, whose script appeared on the 2018 Black Record of hottest unproduced screenplays. Titled after the title of Ice’s 1990 album of the identical title, To the Excessive is anticipated to trace the person who would grow to be Vanilla Ice in his unlikely rise from South Dallas highschool dropout to younger automotive salesman, after which hip-hop famous person because of his hit “Ice, Ice, Child.” Some would possibly even say that infamous observe was written whereas beneath strain.