Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Renewed Or Canceled? Major Cast Changes, Everything We Know So Far

Bravo has to rekindle Vanderpump Rules Season 9 formally. The last season witnessed extreme changes in the celebrity cast, involving recruiting and firing. Many celebrities were forced to leave due to their racist actions on social networking.

It made the series highlighted, as many were looking for more drama from its celebrities off-screen life. It could be a reason Bravo is awaiting calm this tide of rumors. Further, Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal hopes to reunite with a role following this controversy.

Vanderpump Rules is a reality TV show on Bravo. The series generated as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ spin-off. It follows the employees of Lisa Vanderpump working at the restaurant SUR in West Hollywood, where her employees are involved in social drama on making their future while working.

Initially, it based on her connection and newbie Scheana Marie. All these are Jax, and Katie, Stassi Kristen. Later Vanderpump partnered with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz to start a brand new bar named Tom Tom in West Hollywood.

VANDERPUMP RULES SEASON 9: RENEWED OR CANCELED?

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 reunion aired on June 2, 2020. It’s rather early to ask the system. Bravo waits for a few months to announce the show’s affirmation and cast details. The season was a record and observed many highs and lows as celebrities were fired from the series. On the other hand, five new members joined the show. Well, let’s wait for some announcement from Bravo. And it would be quite interesting to watch these stars film life in such a state of their great cafe.

VANDERPUMP RULES SEASON 9: CAST DETAILS

PETER MADRIGAL IS READY TO RETURN

Recently, Peter Madrigal talked that he’s willing to return. He explained: “I want to return. Yes! Absolutely.” Peter has been part of the series since its debut. And after this controversial firing of this star, he is hoping to come back with a bang. In the podcast, he also explained how excited he wishes to acquire the series renewed whenever possible — and now.

STASSI AND KRISTEN HAD BEEN FIRED

Bravo fired both stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. The information came up with a week after the coaster Faith Stowers, and a lady revealed that she was both reported by them to the cops for the crime she did not commit. After that, the network, together with Evolution Media, declared that they fired both stars from the series.

The community fired Max Boyens its two stars and Brett Caproni. But they all turned to their Twitter accounts and apologized for their actions. But, they didn’t talk anything regarding their firing from the show.

WILL BRAVO FIRE LISA VANDERPUMP TOO?

Lisa Vanderpump, in her Daily Podcast, shows that she thinks Bravo is not looking to keep her in the show. Further, she explains that she’s expecting her firing news would be announced by the network shortly. To that, Peter Madrigal commented that it is impossible; the system can’t replace Lisa. He said: “You cannot replace Lisa. I’m sorry, no.”