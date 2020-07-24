Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Production Detail

- Advertisement -

If you are a vampire diaries? If so, then there may be fantastic news for you. The diaries has come with 8 seasons. For the renewal of this series, the production are planning due to the high popularity of the show and demand of viewers for Vampire diaries season 9. The show first premiered on television from 10 September 2009 with episodes that were 171.

This teen drama had announced eight seasons with 16 episodes each. It’s viewership increased and needs for season 9 after it began streaming on Netflix. Here is sad news that Ian Somerhalder, who played the role of Damon Salvatore, rejected the reprising of his role in season 9.

Also, Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev that have been Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore in the show, have to refuse So production may introduce new star cast in the series. The manufacturers are deciding to renew the series with actors. The filming hasn’t begun yet due to COVID 19 pandemic.

The release of Vampire diaries is expected in the year 2021. With coming back after three years of final season that was aired in 16, season 9. This is quite good news for fans which waiting for its release and excited for season 9.

Vampire Diaries Season 9 Production

The series relies on Drama, Supernatural, Horror and Fantasy. It is inspired by The Vampire Diaries by L. J. Smith and Produced by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec.

Its popularity increased after flowing on Netflix. Formerly, it was sure that season 8 would be the final season of the series, but due to the viewer’s need, it forced makers to make season 9, although the cast is not verified and shooting is not started yet. There is absolutely no official announcement about the release, but it is rumored that vampire diaries can come 9. The lovers are enthusiastic and anticipating drama, horror and fantasy with a storyline. Hope, vampire diaries may stream shortly.

Vampire Diaries Season 9 Cast

If we every get a season 9 of Vampire Diaries in the future, we expect these cast members to be back!

Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert

Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore

Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett

Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan

Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

Nathalie Kelley as Sybil

St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline

Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date

As of this moment, there is not any supported date for this release. But we know something for sure it will only be released after the coronavirus pandemic. Although we do not know how long it would take after the creation resumes because there is no information about the status of completion.

Rumors are it might release 1 season from today. This means we may get to see the display. We are not sure about it though, as there has been no confirmation made about that.

Vampire Diaries Season 9 Trailer