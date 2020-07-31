Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And When Can Fans See It?

- Advertisement -

The beloved vampire fantasy series ran eight seasons long, obtained a spin-off for Klaus’ clan (The Originals), got yet another spin-off (Legacies), and was then announced to wrap up. But of course, lovers of the Salvatore brothers wouldn’t have that.

The show follows Elena, a teen who just lost her adoptive parents, and her struggles with high school, her witch friend, her werewolf friend, she murdered brother and history teacher, and her vampire boyfriend Stefan; along with her next boyfriend- vampire brother Damon. Yep, it’s a great deal for one show. It seems like it could possibly be confusing — but it’s just plain addictive.

When will Vampire Diaries Season 9 release?

In 2017, the creator Julie Plec said that season 8 would be an end to The Vampire Diaries. But the plans changed and the show will be renewed for the installment. We could anticipate the season to launch in March 2021 though there is not an official release date so far. However, there can be an additional delay because filming has not started yet.

Whom are we going to see in the upcoming Vampire Diaries Season 9?

The primary characters Paul Wesley as Stefan Somerhalder, Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore, and Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert might not return. But this is just also the creator of the series and a rumor, Julie Plec has already announced that these rumors must be lost.

The main characters may unite for next season. The following actors are expected to be seen:

Paul Wesley playing Stefan Salvatore

Kat Graham portraying as Bonnie Bennett

Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline

Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan

Tierney Mumford as Lizzie Saltzman

Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams

Allison Scagliotti playing Georgie Dowling

Nathalie Kelley as Sybil

Lily-Rose Mumford as Josie Saltzman

Reece Odum as Karen

Joel Gretsch portraying as Peter Maxwell

Sammi Hanratty as Violet Fell

What will go to happen in Vampire Diaries Season 9?

The story is all about witches and not just vampires but witches and wolves. Fundamentally there’s a woman named Elena she started taking for Stefan. However, with the story’s improvement, we must understand that Stefan and Damon had relations with women.

However, there were emotional scenes 15; the season ended on a happy note. The season will be full of scenes, each character fulfilling their desires. A whole lot more could be anticipated from season 9 of vampire diaries.