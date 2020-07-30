Vampire diaries season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

Vampire Fever

The beloved vampire fantasy show ran eight seasons , obtained a spin-off for Klaus’ clan (The Originals), got an additional spin-off (Legacies), and was subsequently announced to wrap up. However, of course, lovers of the Salvatore brothers wouldn’t have this.

The show follows Elena, a teen who just lost her adoptive parents, and her struggles with high school, her witch friend, her werewolf friend, her cursed brother and history instructor, and her vampire boyfriend Stefan; and her next boyfriend- vampire brother Damon. It’s a lot for a single show. Seems like it could possibly be confusing — but it’s just addictive.

What are the chances?

The show was canceled and’d aired its 8th and final season three years in 2017. In addition, the show’s founder Julie Plec revealed that she believed that the series had run its course and come to a natural end.

Nina Dobrev, who performs Elena- the character that the series has mainly revolved around, quit the series in year six, appearing for one last episode at the finale. It seems improbable that she would take on her role in the series again.

Ian Somerhalder, who plays Damon (another major character), has also emphasized several times in the past two years he is past the Vampire Diaries period of his life and wants to move to other projects.

Any rumors regarding the show’s resurrection have not been addressed- . There has never been any statements or even tips of a season. Rumors fly wild, but we’re afraid they might be just that- rumors. We’d LOVE another period of the show- or even five. However, no one from the cast and crew has shown any enthusiasm for exactly the exact same.

Perhaps it’s the pandemic holding the statements back. We ought to get a clearer notion of exactly the same towards the end of the season – because rumor has it that if there’s to be a season, it will air on The CW at 2021.