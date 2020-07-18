Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Update

- Advertisement -

The vampire diaries is an American supernatural, horror, fantastical adolescent drama based on the best-selling book The vampire diaries by L.J. Smith by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. Thus far The diaries have finished eight seasons. The series finished its eight seasons on March 10, 2017, and was officially established on September 10, 2009 on The CW. The love of lovers to get vampires and Mystic drops made the founder think of some other season.

Will Vampire Diaries Be Renewed For Season 9?

Back in 2017 just after finishing season 8 of vampire diaries Julie Plec one of the developers of the show told that season 8 will be a finish of Vampire Diaries. The season has not been revived but there’s a confirmation about the renewal of season 9 of diaries. The release date will be somewhere in the month of March in 2021. Hopefully, things get settle down soon so that filming of this ninth season can be released at the earliest.

Are We Going To See Elena, Stefan, And Damon Back In Vampire Diaries Season 9?

Though the main characters Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore, Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert, and Paul Wesley as Stefan Somerhalder is one of the following interviews responded against playing their roles. However, Julie Plec explained that these are rumours and lost these rumours by saying there won’t be any spin-offs and the series will proceed. So perhaps the trio will mark their presence for the anticipated cast list along with the upcoming season would be:

Paul Wesley playing Stefan Salvatore

Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator

Kat Graham portraying as Bonnie Bennett

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan

St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline

Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams

Allison Scagliotti playing Georgie Dowling

Nathalie Kelley as Sybil

Lily-Rose Mumford as Josie Saltzman

Tierney Mumford as Lizzie Saltzman

Joel Gretsch portraying as Peter Maxwell

Sammi Hanratty as Violet Fell

Reece Odum as Karen

What Is The Expected Storyline of Vampire Diaries Season 9?

The storyline revolves around a young woman, Elena who falls for a vampire Stefan. Afterwards, the entry of the brother of Damon Stefan showed more about their past relationship with Elena. Season by season there were new turns and twists to their love-life. The end of season 8 was dramatically filled with emotions from yelling and crying into the happy end of Elena and Damon. In season 9 it’s anticipated that their desires will be fulfilled by other personalities and obviously this season will going as it will release after nearly four decades, to be a one.

Vampire Diaries Season 9 Trailer