Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Update

The vampire diaries is an American supernatural, horror, fantastical adolescent drama based on the best-selling book The vampire diaries by L.J. Smith by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. Thus far The diaries have finished eight seasons. The series finished its eight seasons on March 10, 2017, and was officially established on September 10, 2009 on The CW. The love of lovers to get vampires and Mystic drops made the founder think of some other season.
Will Vampire Diaries Be Renewed For Season 9?
Are We Going To See Elena, Stefan, And Damon Back In Vampire Diaries Season 9?
Though the main characters Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore, Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert, and Paul Wesley as Stefan Somerhalder is one of the following interviews responded against playing their roles. However, Julie Plec explained that these are rumours and lost these rumours by saying there won’t be any spin-offs and the series will proceed. So perhaps the trio will mark their presence for the anticipated cast list along with the upcoming season would be:
- Paul Wesley playing Stefan Salvatore
- Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator
- Kat Graham portraying as Bonnie Bennett
- Candice King as Caroline Forbes
- Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan
- St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline
- Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams
- Allison Scagliotti playing Georgie Dowling
- Nathalie Kelley as Sybil
- Lily-Rose Mumford as Josie Saltzman
- Tierney Mumford as Lizzie Saltzman
- Joel Gretsch portraying as Peter Maxwell
- Sammi Hanratty as Violet Fell
- Reece Odum as Karen
What Is The Expected Storyline of Vampire Diaries Season 9?
The storyline revolves around a young woman, Elena who falls for a vampire Stefan. Afterwards, the entry of the brother of Damon Stefan showed more about their past relationship with Elena. Season by season there were new turns and twists to their love-life. The end of season 8 was dramatically filled with emotions from yelling and crying into the happy end of Elena and Damon. In season 9 it’s anticipated that their desires will be fulfilled by other personalities and obviously this season will going as it will release after nearly four decades, to be a one.