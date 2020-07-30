Valorant’s New Agent Is the Appropriately Named Killjoy

- Advertisement -

The Valorant team has formally revealed the aggressive shooter’s latest playable agent: Killjoy.

“The genius of Germany, Killjoy effortlessly secures key battlefield positions together with her arsenal of innovations,” reads an announcement from Riot Games relating to the brand new character. “If their harm doesn’t take her enemies out, the debuffs her robots present will make short work of them.”

As famous above, all of Killjoy’s skills revolve round using some type of device. As her title suggests, these devices will most of the time trigger your opponents to have a nasty time both by direct damage or lingering effects.

For instance, Killjoy can deploy an “Alarmbot” which hunts down enemies that wander close by. If the bot reaches an opposing participant, it applies a vulnerability have an effect on to them. One other one in every of her skills grants her entry to a Nanoswarm grenade which deploys a “covert” swarm of nanobots. Gamers can then activate that swarm to deploy a harmful swarm to enemy players that wander nearby.