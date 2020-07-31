- Advertisement -

Useful Apps & Gadgets In Corona Times

Covid-19 pandemic has pushed an enormous spanner within the operations of organizations across sectors.

Though the government is monitoring the COVID-19 cases within the country and is aiming to grow the lockdown across the country,

these programs and gadgets have produced the new solution to handle it.

Aarogya Setu

Manufactured by the Government of India, an essential characteristic of this program is that it may help determine if you could have been exposed to this virus as a result of physical proximity to an infected individual.

Use this app and gadgets for advice on essential health services, risks, best practices, symptoms, and other pertinent subjects

Staqu

The Gurgaon-based start-up Staqu has launched a thermal camera under its video cross-platform JARVIS.

This technology will alert the machine of anybody with a body temperature of above 37° C and examines heat signatures directly via the cameras, allowing authorities to spot and further inspect suspected virus carriers.

The technology is practical and helpful in scanning crowded areas like airports, railroad stations, and malls. Additionally, Using AI-powered video analytics to identify COVID19 compliance,

it may detect Social distancing, crowd, mask and security equipment, contact tracing, and gives a real time alert.

Simply Local

It is a community social networking that allows the broadcasting of information to targeted communities.

Info is visible to only those physically present in the colony or locality. In ways, it works similarly to a local FM channel though the bounds of this broadcast could be limited.

Joining local administration with occupants within communities would be the ideal way to

discuss important information on the ground level in COVID times.

The program provides users with verified and real-time regional upgrades and allows

them to record and discuss videos on happenings within their vicinity.

Users can even get locations and timings of services like grocery shops, chemists, and

hospitals, learn about quarantine arrangements in their place, etc.

A number of local politicians and District officials have made their verified official accounts

on the app to share COVID 19 related information and debunk rumors and fake information

to prevent misinformation and panic in the community.

Haptik

Useful Apps, The Government of India launched MyGov Corona Helpdesk powered by Haptik to assist the speech queries around the Coronavirus outbreak.

The chatbot is well equipped to resolve FAQs per the novel coronavirus.

It has necessary precautionary steps, symptoms, correct and erroneous facts, helpline numbers, affected cases within the area, government advisories (such as travel),

and informational videos. It can utilize to suppress the bogus information on Whatsapp.

Khabri

India’s first electronic sound content platform at the regional speech has introduced COVID-19 helpline for its blind and visually-impaired Associates with National Association for the Blind (NAB).

It will become the sole COVID-19 helpline portal/platform to attend the blind masses across

India through those testing times. As a part of the initiative, Khabri will offer aid to this

segment with expert inputs from domains such as medical, emotional, social, or financial.

Swiggy

Swiggy has started the delivery of essential daily items apart from routine food orders.

Along with grocery services, Swiggy has now come up with’Swiggy Genie.’

This service is someplace much like courier services. It’s becoming popular amidst the nationwide lockdown when almost everything closed across the country.