US statistically the least like to catch the coronavirus at the moment

Those of you looking for a more positive coronavirus upgrade than what you could be seeing a great deal of at the news nowadays may be interested to know. the 1 place in the US where you’re statistically the least like to catch the coronavirus at the moment.

hat location is Hawaii, which has done the best job of keeping its numbers and rate of transmission low, even though it’s not without risk and is beginning to find some uptick in recent days.

Beginning August 1, visitors to the state can skip the compulsory 14-day quarantine period by introducing a negative COVID 19 test result when they arrive.

Some of you hardy souls, undaunted by the spectre of a spike in coronavirus cases around the country right now, are either deep into planning another bit of holiday travel — or have already embarked on said trip, getting your first taste of this new age in public health holds for travelers.

We certainly can’t say we blame you.

Being cooped up for months due to the coronavirus outbreak — observing cases spike, millions become infected.

and some cities even come to the precipice of locking down again — has been really a traumatic experience to live through, so no wonder people are contemplating trying to relax any way they can.

Looking around the US to determine where it’s safe to see at the moment, though, can be a small perplexing exercise.

You do not want to leave a environment that you know and travel to somewhere that has less of a deal on the pandemic.

which is the reason, in the event that you ever wanted an excuse to visit Hawaii — now you have it.

Of all 50 states from the union, Hawaii is where you are statistically the least likely to deal with the COVID-19 virus.

That is according to an interactive risk map of the US made by a partnership that includes the Harvard Global Health Institute, Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, the Rockefeller Foundation, CovidActNow, Covid-Local, CIDRAP, along with other groups.

You can see Hawaii in the picture below.

and it is largely shaded green representing the lowest threat level: You will notice that other nations have spots of green, such as Alaska.

It, also, is revealed as largely green.

but the map notes that now, the number of daily new cases per 100,000 in Hawaii (presented as a 7-day moving average) is 1.3, while for Alaska that number is 5.2.

Therefore, our pronouncement that Hawaii is a statistically safer place to be.

Be as it may, however, it is still very important to point out that the risk isn’t zero in Hawaii or anywhere in the united states at the moment.

Within the July 4 holiday, according to news reports.

Hawaii watched 20 additional coronavirus instances… each day for four successive days.

And on a related note, along these lines, fresh rules for traffic to the country kick on August 1.

That is when arrivals to Hawaii need to introduce a negative coronavirus test outcome.

if they would like to avoid the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine period for new customers.