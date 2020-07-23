Home Entertainment US Senate panel approved a bill barring federal workers from downloading and...
EntertainmentIn NewsTop Stories

US Senate panel approved a bill barring federal workers from downloading and applying TikTok

By- Ritu Verma
- Advertisement -
 A US Senate panel on Wednesday approved a bill barring federal workers from downloading and applying TikTok. Among these, or substitute software developed by its parent company ByteDance.
The Trump government mulls a broader ban on Chinese apps along the lines of India.

Titled”No TikTok on Government Devices Act”, the laws stated,

“No employee of the USA, the officer of the USA, Member of Congress, congressional employee, or officer or employee of a government company could use or download TikTok.

Or any successor application developed by ByteDance. Or some other entity owned by ByteDance on almost any device issued from the United States or a government company.”

From the escalating rift between the US-China, President Donald Trump hasn’t ruled out tripping other Chinese missions here following the closing of the consulate in Houston.

Also Read:   Elder Scroll 6 : Release Date, Rumors And Some Other Latest Updates!!!

“As far as closing additional embassies, it is always possible,” he told reporters.

The Senate legislation on TikTok premiered by Josh Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri who’s also moved other measures against China. Including one to make Beijing pay for the COVID-19 outbreak.

The TikTok bill has been passed from the committee on homeland security due to the total Senate.

Also Read:   Taylor Swift's new Christmas Song "Christmas Tree Farm"

And it is set become law as the House of Representative passed legislation earlier this week.

As part of the National Defense Authorization Act 2021, the defense budget, which suggested to do exactly the same, bar federal employees from utilizing TikTok.

Also Read:   college students in Alabama have been throwing coronavirus parties

Though Hawley introduced his TikTok bill in march, America has rushed towards outlawing TikTok and other Chinese apps following India banned 59 of these June-end.

Including the UC browser and WeChat saying their user data were being mined. And profiled by”components hostile to national security and protection against India.”

A 2017 Chinese regulation compels these and other Chinese companies to cooperate with the government in intelligence issues.

Shortly after the ban, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was considering a similar measure, specific to TikTok.

He later told a broad review was underway not only of TikTok but additional Chinese programs and devices.

Also Read:   INDIAN GOVERNMENT DEMANDS FACEBOOK AND TIKTOK TO REMOVE USERS SPREADING MISLEADING INFORMATION ABOUT COVID-19

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/a-large-supermarket-chain-will-not-require-shoppers-to-wear-masks

The United States has barred Chinese telecommunications firms Huawei and ZTE from participating in its rollout of the 5G community.

And lobbied other nations to join into a burgeoning worldwide boycott of these companies.

TikTok spokeswoman Jamie Favazza said the organization’s growing US team doesn’t have greater priority than promoting a safe app experience that protects users’ privacy.

 

“Millions of American families use TikTok for entertainment, and imaginative expression. Which we recognize is not what federal authorities devices are for,” she explain, according to Reuters.

Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Why Katrina Is Surveying Liz in This Season?

https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/china-s-sinopharm-says-coronavirus-vaccine-could-be-ready-by-year-end-state-

- Advertisement -
Ritu Verma

Must Read

US Senate panel approved a bill barring federal workers from downloading and applying TikTok

Entertainment Ritu Verma -
 A US Senate panel on Wednesday approved a bill barring federal workers from downloading and applying TikTok. Among these, or substitute software developed by...
Read more

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT THE ANIME AND UPCOMING FILM WHAT

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
After a year, fans of the hit anime Demon Slayer are still awaiting a formal launch date for season two, but what exactly do...
Read more

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale:buying anything at the perfect price

Amazon Prime Sankalp -
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale are the ones to look out for it you are interested in buying anything at the perfect price. It...
Read more

The Punisher season 3-What is going to happen in season 3?And What Do We Know So Far?

Netflix Vinay yadav -
The Punisher season 3 -- The Punisher is an American activity, conspiracy thriller crime drama television net series based on the Marvel comic'Punisher' from...
Read more

Hocus Pocus 2: Current Scenario Of Production And Release See

Technology Rahul Kumar -
By producing back to back jobs Disney is prepping. Another timeless job has been restored to a TV show by the studio giant. It's...
Read more

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 3 now available to download for developers

Entertainment Shipra Das -
On Wednesday, Apple rolled out the iOS 14 beta 3 and iPad OS 14 beta 3 for developers. This is the first update, iOS 14...
Read more

Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Grand Tour is a thriller series that attained buffs. This suspense show is much like Top Tantra. This series of column coolers follows...
Read more

Westworld Season 4: Will The Show Arrive Next Fall?

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
The science-fiction show Westworld of HBO has been operating since 2016. The tv show is a version of its sequel movie Futureworld and the...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3 : Release Date,Cast,Plot And Click To Know More.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Sex Education season 3 -- Sex Education is a teenager comedy-drama web show created and written by Laurie Nunn. The show has been established...
Read more

Proteus Is Hard To Penetrate Easily

In News Sweety Singh -
Researchers have developed a new material that is extremely resilient to cutting tools. The material, called Proteus, is a combination of aluminum and...
Read more
© World Top Trend