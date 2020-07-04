- Advertisement -

Anyone who wants the very comprehensive US-focused coronavirus update right now could do much worse than to have a look at this new interactive map that’s been prepared by researchers and health experts.

US-focused coronavirus update right now

which assigns a color code based on risk to the county and state level around the nation.

Using this map helps identify the two states where you’re mathematically the most at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus in the minute: Florida and Arizona.

Both of those states are likely to see some degree of travelers and visitors at the coming days as we head into Independence Day weekend.

No real surprise, travel over the July 4th holiday weekend this year is predicted to look radically different and unlike any historically busy fourth of July weekend in decades because of the reason that needs to be so clear that we don’t even have to state it.

Making this year’s travel behaviour patterns look all-the-more gloomy is the simple fact that 2019 watched such record travel action at this time of the year — with nearly”43 million person-trips” taken within the Independence Day holiday period, the second-most ever recorded at this time of year, per Forbes.

behaviour patterns look

We’ve been cooped up for weeks, and cities and states have slowly reverted in such ways as to instruct us how to live together with the coronavirus pandemic while following best practices — like sporting face masks and social-distancing.

Should you intend on traveling this weekend.

even however, there’s at least one crucial piece of information you should know of.

Depending on where you’re heading, you’ll want to listen to a fresh interactive map developed in conjunction with researchers.

in addition to public health experts, which highlights the most several coronavirus outbreaks in the united states at the moment.

And in accordance with this map, the places where you are mathematically the likeliest to be exposed to the coronavirus would be the nations of Arizona and Florida.

We’ve already noted why Florida is fairly problematic right now, such that the mayor of Miami is on record as signaling he’s prepared to reunite the city to lockdown if hospitals there become overstretched.

95,000 new cases

According to a tally compiled by Reuters, Florida has once again shattered its album, this time reporting more than 10,000 new coronavirus instances on Thursday — its biggest single-day complete since the start of the pandemic. Infections in Florida last month soared 168%, to more than 95,000 new cases.

Also of note, according to Reuters, is that Florida has reported much more new daily coronavirus instances than any European nation when the continent has been coping with the worst of its own outbreak earlier this season.

The threat level map shows, among other items.

a county or state’s hazard level (based on new daily instances ) in terms of green, yellow, orange, or red colors (that’s the arrangement of danger from low to high, which range from green to red).

Here’s the map’s overall image of the US right now, and you can drill down to the county and state level You Want: