US answer to the coronavirus pandemic

By- Nitu Jha
1 health expert thinks so; for a reason.

you might suspect — that the US answer to the coronavirus pandemic has been so atrociously bad.

According to the newest data, more than 142,000 individuals to-date have expired in the US in the coronavirus.

In his press conference yesterday.

President Trump — in addition to ultimately acknowledging after almost 4 million.

coronavirus cases have been identified here and over 142,000 people have expired.

and that people should wear face masks.

— offered what is possibly the understatement of the year relative to the coronavirus pandemic.

The epidemic, Trump admitted, is probably going to get worse before it gets better.

“Some regions of the country are doing really well, others performing less well,” he explained.

“It will probably, sadly, get worse before it gets better.

I don’t like mentioning that, but that’s how it’s.

” It’s time, but to acknowledge an even starker reality.

today that out of every 100 Americans.

more than one has had or has the book coronavirus, according to TheStreet.

In an email to the novel, Prof. Richard H. Ebright, the laboratory director at the Waksman .

Institute of Microbiology and a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University, put it like this:

“A second US lockdown has become almost inevitable” to find the virus in check.

It becomes worse.

Ebright (who was also elected as a Infectious Diseases Society of America fellow back in 2011) stated.

he thinks this is going to bring about fresh lockdowns in most and possibly even all US states in the next half of this year.

“possibly as early as August to September 2020.”

Moreover, those lockdowns will almost surely be”tighter and longer” than the initial tide of lockdowns across the nation.

If he’s correct, there is no way to sugarcoat it.

This is extremely terrible news, on two fronts.

No one has to be educated of this cascade of pain that followed the first lockdowns.

Scores of businesses went under.

for instance, after being unable to cover the costs of maintaining their doors available when client demand abruptly vanished.

And there’s a direct line it is possible to draw from the financial disaster of those lockdowns to the new stimulation bill.

that diplomatic leaders started working on this week.

New lockdowns, meanwhile, would also function as a glowing.

blinking red indicator light for everybody to observe the US has failed at confronting the worst nationwide crisis in generations.

Additionally, everything that got us to this point.

including the initial wave of lockdowns.

has generated these exasperation and just a little bit of fatalism among vast swaths of the populace which aren’t carrying the virus seriously enough.

who knows what the response to a new lockdown is.

For his role, Ebright says there will be one thing that’s”essential” to breaking the cycle of locking down and reopening — the birth of a vaccine.

Nitu Jha

It may stay closed beyond that as a result of the worsening coronavirus...
