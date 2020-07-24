Unsolved Mysteries season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Updates !!!

- Advertisement -

The late Robert Stack’s name became synonymous with Unsolved Mysteries because of his eerily engrossing hosting talents on the 1980’s series, so when the reboot struck Netflix earlier this month with no host, it left a noticeable lack for some fans. But that is not going to change if the new version scores a season that is second from the streamer, according to co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer.

“You know, I don’t think so at this time,” Meurer tells EW exclusively when requested if the show could add a host. “I think we thought long and hard about this, and it was a tough choice to make. At this point, we believe like the choice was the best one. There is nobody that could replace Bob.”

“Another portion of the decision was wanting the individuals whose stories we were talking about to tell their own stories,” he explains. “With this choice, we’re able to invest more time with the people in the stories developing them as figures so that the audience can get to know them better. This is something we were unable to do before in the episodes. There is a lot of narrative content to pay, and we never had enough time to spend together with the characters from the tales.”

And picking for the show isn’t the only element. Meurer doesn’t think update episodes will take place in the long run due to media.

“We would like to [have update episodes], but it’s trickier on the streaming platform,” she clarifies. “I suppose maybe we could create an extra [episode]? But we’re assuming that using social media if there’s an update on any of these instances will be pushed out faster on the market. If something happens, it’ll happen quite quickly if there is big news because a case got solved. We’d 22-24 episodes a year when we did the original episodes. If there was a case solved in week three, we attempted to get an update four or five straight away. It’s a different kind of creature since now it is not broadcast. Trust me; the world will know if these cases get solved.”

The initial run of Unsolved Mysteries lasted for 15 seasons from 1987 to 2002 on different networks that contributed to more than 260 cases finding settlements. As her producing partner and Meurer John Cosgrove look to the possibility of seasons on Netflix, they do not intend to dust off any old instance documents.

“I don’t think we will revisit some of the original cases because those continue streaming on various platforms,” Meurer explains. “If we move ahead with another production, I believe that the old instances stand alone. Because people see these episodes, tips are coming in all of the time. Cases are still becoming solved frequently. Our strategy is, with a lot of new puzzles to inform, proceed ahead and create new stories.”

She adds, “I’m hoping we’ll be chatting with Netflix about a season 2, but we haven’t yet. When we do, we have some instances in your mind! We have a database of hundreds of stories that have come in overtime. There are many mysteries on the market, which we wish we can get exposure to. When we are in a position to attract individuals’ closure, it’s so gratifying, and our wish it to do this for a lot of them. That is the dream.”