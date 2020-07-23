Unsolved Mysteries season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Attention true crime lovers: you are likely to need to watch Netflix’sUnsolved Mysteriesreboot. A remake of the’80s and’90s series of the same title, the series explores six bleak scenarios, from the sudden disappearance of a whole household that is French to the mysterious and unexplained death of a Maryland man. And there is even more about how Unsolved Mysteries will reunite for Season two after this season.

Though an exact premiere date hasn’t yet been declared, Terry Dunn Meurer, who co-created the original show and worked on the reboot, told the New York Post that the new episodes would comprise two global mysteries (there is one at the first season), including a case the team is currently monitoring in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Meurer is optimistic that Unsolved Mysteries will help a few of the families featured get closed. She informed TV Line that 260 of the 1,300 cases from the first series ended up being solved thanks in part to viewer tips, and she’s hoping for some of the same success this time around.

“When we created the series, we had been a little concerned that people weren’t likely to need to watch stories that weren’t solved,” Meurer said. “But then, when we began solving cases throughout the broadcast, we had been very pleased with that, and realized that we could provide closure for the families and law enforcement and the audiences, too.”

In fact, due to social media, they have a much better chance of resolving these instances. “Back in the day, besides local news reporting or network news coverage, you couldn’t get that information out as quickly as you can now,” she told TV Line. “It just gives us this advantage when we were generating the original shows.”