Unsolved Mysteries season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details !!!

- Advertisement -

The hit revival of true-crime reveals Unsolved Mysteries is precisely what we needed right now. There is nothing better than getting lost for an hour at a mystery (or you know, an alien presence), especially since the world we are now living in looks like something out of Black Mirror. Netflix rebooted the franchise falling six episodes comprising tales eccentric, unheard of, and wild it seems more like a courtroom drama’s storyline compared to actual life.

You probably devoured the six episodes in a single sitting, if you’re like me, and are abandoned more. Fantastic news: You will find far more Unsolved Mysteries coming shortly. Bad news: you’re going to need to wait a while.

Netflix hasn’t announced anything about another season. That said: The season isn’t over yet. (Surprise!) A representative to the series told Decider the second round of episodes for season one would come sometime this season.

According to the co-creator of the series, Terry Dunn Meurer, the second instalment of the will feature two”international” mysteries. Talking to The New York Post, Meurer said, “We’ve got a group of researchers who target various countries. From the next six episodes premiering later this year, there are two episodes shot internationally.” He continued, “Right now, we’re tracking cases in Brazil. Our story producers work with individuals on the ground who handle language issues. We delivered the show to Netflix three months ahead because of this [dubbing] in numerous languages because this will go out to numerous nations.”

More exposure means more odds of instances getting solved. Seriously: Within the first week hours of the show’s Netflix debut, the team had already received 20 credible hints toward solving a few of the cases featured in the first six episodes, Meurer informed USA Today.

How exciting is that? Anyway, before the new episodes drop, I will research to that mysterious note that was recorded behind Ray Rivera’s personal computer.