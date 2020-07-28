Unsolved Mysteries Season 2 : Release Date, and more update!

- Advertisement -

Mysteries that are unsolved.

The show is divided into volumes and season 1 contains two volumes.

VOLUME 1

The show offered up six brand new cases for people to sink their teeth into, from rooftop mysteries to UFO sightings, to potentially racially-motivated murders.

Crime genre enthusiasts quickly gobbled up the first batch of episodes.

There is exciting news for them that while a second season of the show hasn’t yet been officially announced by Netflix yet, there is a ‘Volume 2’ of the first season coming later this year. That’s right: six more episodes, guaranteed.

VOLUME 2

So, we’ll get to see six new cases and tales of crime and unsolved mysteries. As season 1 wasn’t complete, it is said that in this year itself, the remaining part of the series will be released. Though the filming of the episodes is done but the post-production might take time.

The makers have tried to cover the international cases and mysteries; it will be a delight for the crime and thriller genre enthusiasts.

Season 2

Speaking of season 2, Netflix hasn’t officially announced the release date of season 2 yet. So it might take a while.

For more information, stay tuned and keep reading.