Uncle: Halo Infinite: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

- Advertisement -

In case you were concerned that this season may be bereft of a Halo release, you can put those fears to rest. Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty has signaled that Halo Infinite is still on track for its introduction later this season.

In an interview with GameSpot, Booty did admit a few”unique challenges” with first-party programmers at Microsoft but ultimately noticed this should not affect Halo’s introduction.

“We know that gambling joins individuals during times of social distancing, and we’re committed to delivering the maximum quality Xbox Game Studios games because of our worldwide network of players. At the same time, the health and security of our XGS development teams is the top priority,” Booty explained about the problems developers face with coronavirus facing them down.

“Every studio is facing unique challenges and limitations based on its particular location, and many of our external development partners around the world are likewise affected. We’re supporting our studio leaders to make the proper decisions for their teams and their games in this challenging time.”

“We’re eliminating all the obstacles in our path and monitoring well, but need to be aware of our existing constraints and see that the coronavirus situation may get worse before it gets better,” 343 Industries also shared in a recent site. “rest assured that every single one of us is doing everything in our capacity to continue growing and delivering quality Halo adventures while we adapt to the new method of life. Beyond all of that though, please remember this is bigger than games and larger than Halo.”

Brittany Vincent continues to be covering video games and tech for over

A decade for books like G4, Popular ScienceEmpire,

Sophisticated, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon Maxim, GameSpot, Variety,

Rolling Stone, and much more, Yahoo. She has also appeared as a speaker at

Video game conventions like PAX East and has coordinated social websites

For companies such as CNET.