UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal Live Stream, How To Watch? Card, TV channel And Results

Fight night is filled with choices, as UFC 251 live stream is in the prelims, together with the card, through the ancient prelims. ItFight Isle that we have ever seen before, happening at UFC — and we have got outcomes below.

Yes, what once seemed like a joke, after which a canceled attempt at the craziness, is a reality, in Abu Dhabi. We’ve got the welterweight championship match with Kamaru Usman defending his title against Jorge Masvidal — either may win, and I hear good reasons.

Masvidal’s a threat to take the title due to his explosive K.O. Capacity, but can he be expected to fight in the amount we expect when he made this reservation on six days’ notice?!

Usman’s the more-prepared fighter of the two and can slow down a match to his pace and grind it out to a win. This ought to be a battle.

And by what we’ve heard, UFC is currently doing bloodsport at the time of COVID properly, not testing talent when they fly to the island but a few times after birth. All in all, 3,300 tests are predicted to be performed.

They’re entering a Safe Zone they can not depart, which has checkpoints to block the general public Following the 630-person team of fellow employees and athletes, both staffers arrive in the island. No, it is not Mortal Kombat, it’s UFC 251.

The Way to live stream UFC 251 from anywhere

If you are traveling outside the country (do not attempt to get into Fight Isle, that won’t work out), you do not have to miss UFC 251 live or try to watch it with a few dodgy stream. Having a virtual private network, or VPN will help you connect to a preferred streaming service via a U.S. server and observe the fights as if you were in the home.

Where to live stream UFC 251 in the U.S.

You will need ESPN Pluto to see because you’re not gon t move without the main card UFC 251 live streams, are you? Prelims are live on ESPN and ESPN+; therefore, people with ESPN can find a glimpse of Fight Island for themselves.

Oh, and also the early prelims, listed below are on UFC Fight Pass.

Even though UFC 251 live flows cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and people on present monthly programs may get UFC 251 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 yearly program + UFC 251 offer.

UFC 251 Historical Prelim struggles start at 6 pm on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. The higher-up pair of prelim fights that start at 8 pm Eastern are on both ESPN Plus and ESPN, along with the latter is available on many major cable T.V. replacement solutions, such as Sling T.V., YouTube T.V. and Hulu with Live T.V.

Sling T.V.: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the agency’s three bundles, including the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Hulu’s Live T.V. includes 60 channels, such as ESPN (and the rest of the major networks). You could also set up into Hulu’s cloud DVR to 50 hours of programming.

How to watch UFC 251 from the U.K.

Those staying up extra late — till 3 am! — on B.T. Sport and UFC Fight Pass UFC 251 reside in the U.K. will watch. The B.T. Sport Monthly Pass costs #25 per month and also will get you access to UFC 251, in addition to Premier League fixtures.

Just a heads up, though, it’s not available with an internet browser, however through programs on Now T.V. devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple T.V., and some wise T.V.s.

To see UFC 251 Fight Isle in Canada.

Our neighbors in the extreme white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. The most important card of UFC 251 is available on suppliers, such as Rogers and BELL.

UFC 251 results and card

prelims (6 pm Eastern) on UFC Fight Pass

Marcin Tybura beat Maxim Grishin [heavyweight] via round 3 decision

Raelian Paiva beat Zhalgas Zhumagulov [flyeight] – via around three conclusion

Karol Rosa beat Vanessa Melo [bantamweight] via around three conclusion

Davey Grant conquers Martin Day [bantamweight] – via 3rd round K.O.

Prelims (8 pm Eastern) on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka [light heavyweight]

Elizeu Dos Santos conquer Muslim Salikhov [welterweight] via around three conclusion

Makwan Amirkhani overcome Danny Henry [featherweight] via R1 submission

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov [lightweight]

Main Card (10 pm Eastern):

Kamaru Usman (champ) vs. Jorge Masvidal (#3) [welterweight title bout]

Alexander Volkanovski (champ) vs. Max Holloway (#1) [featherweight title bout]

Petr Yan (#3) vs Jose Aldo (#6) [bantamweight]

Jessica Andrade (#1) vs Rose Namajunas (#2) [strawweight]

Amanda Ribas (#14) vs. Paige Vanzant [flyweight]