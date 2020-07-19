Home Corona U.S. deaths surpass 1,40,000 as coronavirus outbreak worsens
CoronaIn News

U.S. deaths surpass 1,40,000 as coronavirus outbreak worsens

By- Mohini Verma
U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus exceeded 1,40,000 on Saturday as cases continued to rise in 43 out of 50 states over the last two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

Since late June, the United States has witnessed a resurgence in new cases. And today, six weeks later, deaths have also begun increasing, according to a weekly Reuters analysis of state and county data.

By contrast, neighbouring Canada has reported complete deaths of 8,800 because the pandemic began.

In only one week, the United States records about as many deaths as the 5,600 lives. Sweden has dropped since the epidemic began earlier this season.

In the hardest-hit U.S. states, officials are running out of places to keep bodies since their morgues fill up.

Arizona’s Maricopa County, home to the state’s largest city, Phoenix, is bringing in 14 coolers to hold up to 280 bodies.

And over double morgue capacity ahead of an expected surge in coronavirus fatalities, officials said on Thursday.

In Texas, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County have obtained five refrigerated trailers to store up to 180 bodies.

The look of such portable morgues has fed the sense in some European states which the pandemic appears to be spinning out of control.

