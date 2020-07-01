U.S. Buys The World’s Supply Of Breakthrough Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Alex Azar, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, boasted of President Trump’s”amazing deal” that’s purchased the world’s entire supply of Gilead Sciences’ Remdesivir, a drug that research indicates could accelerate the retrieval of coronavirus patients.

KEY FACTS

The U.S. government will buy 100 percent of their California-based pharmaceutical company’s production in July, 90 percent of output in August and September in a move which should provide enough Remdesivir to treat around 80,000 patients.

The deal involving the U.S. government and Gilead implies that low-income and low countries can make their generic version of Remdesivir; however European, and other countries will not be able to buy or produce it.

Remdesivir sells for $390 each vial, or $2,340 per course of therapy sparking a backlash from consumer groups over its prices, pointing to $70 million of U.S. taxpayers’ service Gilead’s growth of this medication.

Gilead in May, given its complete redesign of the drug, which has been developed initially to treat hepatitis and respiratory viruses, to the U.S. government, but physicians have faced having to ration the limited supply for the most impoverished patients, according to CNN.

Early research indicates that the drug speeds recovery time for patients ill with coronavirus 11 times from 15 days for those from the control group.

KEY QUOTE

“President Trump has struck an amazing bargain to make sure Americans have access to this very first authorized therapeutic for COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “To the extent possible, we would like to ensure that any American individual who needs Remdesivir can get it.

KEY BACKGROUND

After the study showed that it could help patients recover quicker, the Federal Drug Administration authorized emergency consent in May.

The battle for access to a possibly crucial treatment plays out against Europe’s recovery in the outbreak, a surge of new illnesses from the U.S., and President Donald Trump’s reflexive nativism. The Trump administration’s trade warfare and diplomacy have taxed some of those U.S’s long-standing alliances and the White House’s effort in March to tempt German company CuraVac to produce a coronavirus vaccine exclusively for Americans with monetary incentives caused uproar.

TANGENT

The U.S. has become the world’s worst-affected country, and as 47,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, the worst day since the start of the pandemic, according to the New York Times.