Two Marvel Directors Say Movie Theaters Are Way Too Risky To Visit Because Of Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

When it comes to the despair a lot of people feel to go back to the movies again and put the coronavirus pandemic behind us, it’s a sense that Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo confess they have themselves, also. But they describe in a new interview that they do not plan to perform anytime soon to pay a visit to a theater again because of the continuing coronavirus situation.

Because they keep groups of people in a restricted space for a couple of hours, the directors think that movie theaters are overly”high risk” to consider. For anyone expecting to come back to your local multiplex soon to once again enjoy the hottest Hollywood releases on the big screen, the disappointing news keeps piling up.

Late Thursday night came a note that director Christopher Nolan’s hotly anticipated Tenet has been delayed for another time — together with the deteriorating coronavirus situation round the united states accountable for bumping Nolan’s expected blockbuster down the calendar, to August 12 (after the first delay, that altered Tenet’s launch from July 17 to July 31).

Movie fans have been particularly keen to watch Nolan’s tentpole following the release of trailers that tease a thrilling spy story about that little is otherwise understood so far, on a screen. But, there are two movie fans who, in all likelihood, won’t be there when the movie does land in theatres.

Tyler Rake is kicking ass. 👊💪💥💥💪👊 EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

They’re Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame who worried in a new interview that the current condition of the coronavirus pandemic makes the idea of visiting a movie theater — and sitting in a restricted area with strangers away for a couple of hours — just way too risky of an activity to tackle at the moment.”I think everybody has a different threshold for risk, it appears, in the nation right now,” Joe Russo clarified, at a virtual meeting with Kevin McCarthy (which you can check out below). “I think that depends on your threshold for danger, but being in an enclosed space is a high-risk situation.”So there is the question of if we want that to occur, which we do, but whether that is practical and safe and if we could recommend it, which I do not believe we can. Just in how I approach the pandemic with my family is we’re very conservative about it.”One alternative, of course, is streaming content in the safety of your own home — and also the Russos have done their part to add lots to the pile of streaming fare. It just so happens, for example, that another MCU title from the Avengers: Endgame directors — Avengers: Infinity War — is now streaming on Disney+ (it was inserted on Friday).

The Russos also generated Extraction, a Netflix original movie released at the end of April which the streamer raved has turned out to be one of its most significant innovative movie projects ever: At some time during the Russos’ new interview, meanwhile, Joe added that he knows people are worn out from the pandemic pulling and that he, too, is”desperate” to take pleasure in the act of going to the movies again. He says this needs to be approached from a realistic standpoint, implying that we not rush and should consider doing this after it is secure — just because we wish to see a movie again.”Look, if you return and look at the Spanish flu, it was two or three-year period,” he explained. “I think with technology and modern science, we possibly can compress this period, but it is going to be a year or two before things, I think, turn back to normal.”