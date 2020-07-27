Home In News Twitter hack-potential security risks of working from home
In NewsTechnologyTop Stories

Twitter hack-potential security risks of working from home

By- Ritu Verma
The Twitter hack that compromised the accounts of-

Barack Obama, Kanye West and other figures earlier this month was one of the more notable cybersecurity breaches lately

— and it had been all the more striking since it performed live on the platform while users saw.

It was the first important violation reported since March when many companies rapidly transitioned to remote working because of coronavirus.

For Twitter (TWTR), the hack has been not a good appearance. CEO Jack Dorsey apologized to it on the organization’s earnings call last week, stating:

“Last week was a tough week for all of us at Twitter, and we feel awful about the safety incident.”

For other businesses, the hack could serve as a reminder that at a moment if there’s much else to be concerned about. Such as the economic recession and continuing pandemic, cybersecurity risks continue to be a problem.

It can be more true now than normal — experts say that having many people working from home presents unique security risks. Especially given that many companies made the transition practically overnight.

It’s not clear whether distant working policies in Twitter, which has stated it will permit some workers to continue working from home”forever” if they choose,

had anything to do with the hack. But it’s something other businesses must know about.

“The way (the transition into remote working) occurred, instantly, there wasn’t any warning. And all of a sudden people were just told,’you are not going back to work tomorrow,”-

said Anu Bourgeois, an associate professor of computer science at Georgia State University. “Everyone became vulnerable at that point.

It’s unclear if the Twitter hack anything relates to distant working policies the company put in place in reaction to this pandemic.

Former Twitter employees examining the incident acknowledge that it is a possibility. But there is no signs which Twitter relaxed its safety to accommodate working at home.

Twitter declined to comment on its remote work policies. Twitter said the breach was caused by a unified-

“social engineering” attack that targeted workers who had administrative privileges, intending to seize charge of the accounts.

Experts say social engineering may also be more reachable when individuals are working at home, in which they could be distracted or let down their guard.

“You have people scrambling, in another environment, and that mindset isn’t the same when you’re working at home versus the workplace,” Bourgeois said.

“So many people are juggling their kids and are distracted and possibly hoping to quickly get through whatever job they will need to get through.

(They) might not be sensitive to looking for all these social engineering tactics, like phishing mails or telephone calls.”

Some have also warned that hackers may try to exploit people’s fear of coronavirus in an endeavor to carry out hacks or malware efforts.

“Since the world’s stress regarding coronavirus continues to escalate, the chances that differently more cautious digital taxpayers will click on a suspicious link is a lot higher,”

the Electronic Frontier Foundation wrote in a March blog post.

The EFF cautioned individuals to consider suspicious messages promising advice. Or offers related to coronavirus.

Especially ones which seem too good to be true. Such as an offer to submit private information in exchange for a free coronavirus vaccine.

“Unless your employees are well versed in each these various kinds of attacks and what to be aware of,

it doesn’t matter what else you do, this individual is vulnerable. Educating the workforce is crucial,” Bourgeois said.

Ritu Verma

