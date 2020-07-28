TV Premiere Dates: 2020 Calendar, Click Here To See.

Wondering when your favorite shows are coming again and what new collection you’ll be able to sit up for? We’ve bought you coated with the World Top Trend 2020 TV Premiere Dates Calendar, the place we preserve monitor of TV collection premiere dates, return dates, and extra for the yr and past.
We’ll proceed to replace this web page as networks announce dates. Plenty of these exhibits we’ll be watching or overlaying, so make sure to comply with together with us!
Please be aware that every one instance is EST.
DATE SHOW NETWORK
Friday, July 24 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing Netflix
Friday, July 24 Raven About Bunk’d (8:00 p.m.) Disney Channel
Friday, July 24 Room 104 (11:00 p.m.) HBO
Sunday, July 26 Wynonna Earp (10:00 p.m.) Syfy
Monday, July 27 Rebecka Martinsson Acorn TV
Monday, July 27 Don’t Look Deeper Quibi
Tuesday, July 28 Maxxx Hulu
Thursday, July 30 In My Skin Hulu
Thursday, July 30 Frayed HBO Max
Thursday, July 30 Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
Thursday, July 30 Idiomatic Sundance Now
Friday, July 31 Muppets Now Disney+
Friday, July 31 The Umbrella Academy Netflix
Friday, July 31 Get Even Netflix
Friday, July 31 Locked Up: El Oasis Netflix
Wednesday, August 5 Coroner (9:00 p.m.) CW
Thursday, August 6 Upright Sundance Now
Thursday, August 6 The Rain Netflix
Thursday, August 6 Star Trek: Lower Decks CBS All Access
Thursday, August 6 Hitmen Peacock
Friday, August 7 Tales of Arcadia: Wizards Netflix
Friday, August 7 High Seas Netflix
Sunday, August 9 YOLO: Crystal Fantasy (12:00 a.m.) Adult Swim
Sunday, August 9 Endeavour (9:00 p.m.) PBS
Sunday, August 9 We Hunt Together (10:00 p.m.) Showtime
Thursday, August 13 Five Bedrooms Peacock
Friday, August 14 Ted Lasso Apple TV+
Friday, August 14 The Great Heist Netflix
Sunday, August 16 Lovecraft Country (9:00 p.m.) HBO
Tuesday, August 18 Dead Pixels (8:00 p.m.) CW
Friday, August 21 Lucifer Netflix
Thursday, September 3 A.P. Bio Peacock
Friday, September 4 The Boys Amazon
Friday, September 4 Away Netflix
Sunday, September 6 Undercover Netflix
Wednesday, September 9 Woke Hulu
Thursday, September 17 Departure Peacock
Thursday, September 17 Dragon’s Dogma Netflix
Friday, September 18 PEN15 Hulu
Sunday, September 27 The Comey Rule (9:00 p.m.) Showtime
Sunday, October 4 The Good Lord Bird (9:00 p.m.) Showtime
Sunday, October 4 Britannia (9:00 p.m.) Epix
Friday, November 13 Alex Ride IMDb TV