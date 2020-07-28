TV Premiere Dates: 2020 Calendar, Click Here To See.

- Advertisement -

Wondering when your favorite shows are coming again and what new collection you’ll be able to sit up for? We’ve bought you coated with the World Top Trend 2020 TV Premiere Dates Calendar, the place we preserve monitor of TV collection premiere dates, return dates, and extra for the yr and past.

We’ll proceed to replace this web page as networks announce dates. Plenty of these exhibits we’ll be watching or overlaying, so make sure to comply with together with us!

Please be aware that every one instance is EST.

DATE SHOW NETWORK

Friday, July 24 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing Netflix

Friday, July 24 Raven About Bunk’d (8:00 p.m.) Disney Channel

Friday, July 24 Room 104 (11:00 p.m.) HBO

Sunday, July 26 Wynonna Earp (10:00 p.m.) Syfy

Monday, July 27 Rebecka Martinsson Acorn TV

Monday, July 27 Don’t Look Deeper Quibi

Tuesday, July 28 Maxxx Hulu

Thursday, July 30 In My Skin Hulu

Thursday, July 30 Frayed HBO Max

Thursday, July 30 Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix

Thursday, July 30 Idiomatic Sundance Now

Friday, July 31 Muppets Now Disney+

Friday, July 31 The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Friday, July 31 Get Even Netflix

Friday, July 31 Locked Up: El Oasis Netflix

Wednesday, August 5 Coroner (9:00 p.m.) CW

Thursday, August 6 Upright Sundance Now

Thursday, August 6 The Rain Netflix

Thursday, August 6 Star Trek: Lower Decks CBS All Access

Thursday, August 6 Hitmen Peacock

Friday, August 7 Tales of Arcadia: Wizards Netflix

Friday, August 7 High Seas Netflix

Sunday, August 9 YOLO: Crystal Fantasy (12:00 a.m.) Adult Swim

Sunday, August 9 Endeavour (9:00 p.m.) PBS

Sunday, August 9 We Hunt Together (10:00 p.m.) Showtime

Thursday, August 13 Five Bedrooms Peacock

Friday, August 14 Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Friday, August 14 The Great Heist Netflix

Sunday, August 16 Lovecraft Country (9:00 p.m.) HBO

Tuesday, August 18 Dead Pixels (8:00 p.m.) CW

Friday, August 21 Lucifer Netflix

Thursday, September 3 A.P. Bio Peacock

Friday, September 4 The Boys Amazon

Friday, September 4 Away Netflix

Sunday, September 6 Undercover Netflix

Wednesday, September 9 Woke Hulu

Thursday, September 17 Departure Peacock

Thursday, September 17 Dragon’s Dogma Netflix

Friday, September 18 PEN15 Hulu

Sunday, September 27 The Comey Rule (9:00 p.m.) Showtime

Sunday, October 4 The Good Lord Bird (9:00 p.m.) Showtime

Sunday, October 4 Britannia (9:00 p.m.) Epix

Friday, November 13 Alex Ride IMDb TV