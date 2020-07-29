Turkey’s parliament approved a new law to regulate social networking

- Advertisement -

Turkey’s parliament approved a law early Wednesday. That provides police greater power to regulate social networking despite concerns of growing censorship.

The legislation demands major social media companies such as

Facebook and Twitter to maintain representative offices in Turkey. To take care of complaints against content on their own platforms.

When the societal media business will not designate an official agent,

the legislation mandates exorbitant penalties, advertising bans and bandwidth discounts.

With a court ruling, bandwidth will be lessen by 50 percent and then by 50% to 90 percent.

Bandwidth discounts mean social networking networks are too slow to use.

The representative will be responsible to respond to individual requests to take down content violating privacy.

And individual rights within two days or to provide grounds for rejection.

The business is going to be responsible for damages when the content is not abolish or blocked within one day.

Most alarmingly, the new legislation also would require social networking suppliers to keep user data in Turkey.

The government says the legislation is require to fight cybercrime and protect users.

Speaking in parliament Wednesday morning, ruling party lawmaker Rumeysa Kadak stated-

it would be employed to remove posts that contain cyberbullying and insults from women.

Countless people go into investigation, and some detained over social networking posts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has required the legislation, vowing to

“restrain social media platforms and eradicate immorality.”

Turkey leads the world in elimination requests to Twitter, with more than 6,000 requirements from the first half of 2019.

More than 408,000 sites are block in Turkey, according to The Freedom of Expression Association.

Online encyclopedia Wikipedia was blocked for almost three years.

Until Turkey’s top court ruled that the ban violated the right to freedom of expression and purchased it unblocked.

Social media companies did not immediately comment.

The legislation passed after 16 hours of tense deliberations at parliament,

where Erdogan’s ruling party and its own nationalist ally hold the majority of seats.

It’ll be printed in the Official Gazette after Erdogan approves it.