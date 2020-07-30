Home Corona Trump Wishes Next Stimulus Check To Cost More Than $1,200
CoronaIn NewsTop Stories

Trump Wishes Next Stimulus Check To Cost More Than $1,200

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • President Trump is a big fan of the idea of sending out new stimulus checks to Americans.
  • In fact, Trump thinks your new stimulus check should be bigger than the $1,200 amount that’s been proposed so far as part of the Senate’s new HEALS Act.
  • Republicans and Democrats, meanwhile, are still far apart on any kind of agreement regarding the new coronavirus relief legislation.

Trump Stimulus Check: If you’re among the millions of Americans in desperate financial straits right now and wondering if you might get a new stimulus check anytime soon, it’s probably best to not pay attention to the daily ebb and flow of the news cycle for a little while longer.

U.S. appeals court to rehear arguments over ex-Trump aide Flynn

The Republican-led US Senate formally introduced new coronavirus relief legislation earlier this week the HEALS Act. But negotiations with Democrats over the shape of the package have gone nowhere so far. And talks with the feistier House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, are likely to be even tougher.

Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Interesting Plot

Meanwhile, President Trump has constantly floated in and out of the picture. Making grand pronouncements about what he wants to see in the bill. Sometimes with specificity and sometimes not. It’s … well, it’s certainly a heck of a way to run a country. That’s still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read:   Face masks And Coronavirus: Need To know Some Info

When it comes to one specific aspect of the new stimulus bill, Trump has been particularly Trumpian. He not only wants new direct payments to Americans to be sent out. He also wants those payments to be big. But not just big in and of themselves. Bigger than the stimulus checks that Americans got in the first wave of payments. That started going out a few months ago.

Also Read:   Knightfall Season 3: Read here to know release date, cast, plot, and more!

In the early days of the pandemic. “It may go higher than that, actually,” Trump said. During an interview on Wednesday with ABC affiliate KMID in Texas. About the $1,200 stimulus checks expected to be a part of the finished stimulus package. “I’d like to see it be very high because I love the people. I want the people to get it.”

This is the Trumpian way of governance, to float into the room and declare something he wants. Leaving it to others to decide its practicality.

While on the surface this kind of thing certainly sounds good. And like a lifeline to the tens of millions of Americans thrown out of work as a result of the pandemic. It’s probably best to mostly ignore this kind of thing for now. By teasing a kind of undefined preference for checks. Bigger than what anyone else is talking about thus far.

Also Read:   The Good Place Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Major Updates !!!

Trump clarifies why COVID-19 vaccine may not save us

The president may be simply trying to earn some brownie points for something. He really has no power to implement and which he may not even get. At the end of the line. Even better. If he doesn’t get this, it’s easier to blame someone else. And insulate himself from it. Well, remember? I’m the one who wanted you to get more. I’m the one who called for bigger stimulus checks. They didn’t listen to me, and wouldn’t things have been so great if they had.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Marvel's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Will Resume Filming
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Trump Wishes Next Stimulus Check To Cost More Than $1,200

Corona Sweety Singh -
President Trump is a big fan of the idea of sending out new stimulus checks to Americans. In fact, Trump thinks your new...
Read more

Another Life Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Another Life spoilers follow. The big dogs in Netflix have shown that sci-fi drama Another Life will probably be back for season two. Katee Sackhoff, who...
Read more

List of TV shows Americans think are overrated

Entertainment Shipra Das -
A compiled list of the most overrated TV shows of all time according to every US state. Some of us have a show or...
Read more

mask is the most crucial action

Corona Nitu Jha -
Owning a mask is the most crucial action you can take to block the spread of coronavirus. but there is only so much a cover...
Read more

Splatoon 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Nintendo's one of the most popular franchises, Splatoon, is creating headlines concerning the release of Splatoon 3. The players have been waiting for the...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Details & News

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Virgin River is finally renewed and lovers are getting anxious to find out more about the new season, so today don't worry, we'll know...
Read more

Young Justice season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Young Justice is an American superhero TV series by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman for the Cartoon Network. The show is the adaptation of...
Read more

For not signing quarantine order, a Kentucky couple is wearing ankle bracelets

Lifestyle Shipra Das -
Law enforcement officials put a Kentucky couple on house arrest in recent days.
Also Read:   As a result of the coronavirus, Walmart in April Staged special shopping hours Solely for seniors
US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams pleaded with viewers during a Fox &...
Read more

Amazon is offering deep discounts on various Roomba models

Lifestyle Nitu Jha -
IRobot's many Roomba models are the most popular robot vacuums on the current market, and Amazon is offering deep discounts on various Roomba models...
Read more

Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
What's Legacies Season 2 suddenly on a break and won't return with new episodes until mid-March 2020? It is annoying. Legacies' most recent episode...
Read more
© World Top Trend