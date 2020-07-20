- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, a Fox News Sunday interview got everyone talking about theTrump cognitive test taken by the president.

He supposedly revealed his psychological aptitude — an evaluation he made in Walter Reed Medical Center and also”aced.”

The test President Trump took is included within this post. It is intended to measure cognitive decline.Trump cognitive test taken by the president

President Trump sat with Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace during the weekend for a doozy of a meeting.

Trump cognitive test taken by the president

that touched on the typical suspects ranging from coronavirus testing to his campaign rallies — along with veering off along a very news-making tangent.

One where the leader of the free world whined about using”aced” a cognitive evaluation.

a test that he took at Walter Reed Medical Center, where the president said physicians were”amazed” at his fantastic results.

“That’s an incredible thing,” Trump told Wallace that the doctors told him regarding his test results. “Rarely does anyone do what you just did.

” At one stage during the meeting, Trump theorized that Wallace may not do as well as Trump.

To which Wallace replied that, well, he discovered the test on the internet and took it. Spoiler — it didn’t require the wonderful feats of intellectual prowess which Trump triumphed at.

because Wallace lamented to the president that among these questions asks you to recognize the image of an animal.

Here’s a bit of this exchange between Trump and Wallace during Sunday’s interview which was specifically about the evaluation (which you can see and take yourself at the bottom of the post):

Biden defeats you in that.

Trump and Wallace during Sunday’s interview

Trump: Well, I will tell you what. Let us take a test. Let us have a test at the moment.

Let’s go down, Joe and I will take a test. Let him take the exact same test that I made.

Wallace: Incidentally, I took the test also when I heard you handed it.

Trump: Yeah, how did you do?

Wallace: It is not — well, it’s not the toughest test.

They have an image, and it says,”what’s that” and it is an elephant.

Trump: No, no, no… You see, that’s all misrepresentation.

Wallace: Well, that’s exactly what it was on the internet.

Trump: It is all misrepresentation. Becauseyes, the very first couple of questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five issues.

I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very difficult, the last five questions.