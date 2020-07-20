Trump clarifies why COVID-19 vaccine may not save us

- Advertisement -

Few countries have had a more disastrous reaction to the book coronavirus pandemic than the USA, with the Trump administration leading the way.

Former Obama and Trump pandemic response officials speak out against the current administration’s management of this crisis, stating it has abdicated responsibility.

One official says that even if people get a COVID-19 vaccine. The administration isn’t prepared to get it to Americans or convince them that taking it is the right choice.

It is not possible to comprehend how disastrous America’s response to the publication coronavirus pandemic was. Though other nations around the world are securely reopening their economies, the U.S. is breaking records every week. Countries need to place new restrictions. And pass new hires to keep citizens safe since the outbreak spirals out of control.

That breaks the previous record of 67,791 that we set before this past week. You do not need to look any farther than the hard data to determine precisely how poorly the national government has ruined this health emergency.

Still, to drive the point home, Vanity Fair talked to several former President Barack Obama. And Donald Trump officials who all agree that the current administration fails to satisfy its responsibilities. Juliette Kayyem, an Obama-era Department of Homeland Security official who helped combat the H1N1 pandemic, stated that the situation we find ourselves at”is a direct effect of a White House failing to take ownership of [its] role as the lead in a federal disaster.”

Trump: White House Guidance

A former Trump official says that when experts visit the White House to provide guidance based on their discipline. The information”does not seem to be well received in the highest levels of the administration. ” Jeremy Konyndyk, head of USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance while Obama was president. It was much blunter:”We need them to fucking do something,” he said of the White House.

But the most worrisome quotations come from an unnamed ex-Trump official who believes. To everybody in the united states as fast as possible, get the required equipment to conduct a vaccination campaign. Or perhaps convince careful and poorly-informed Americans who are carrying a vaccine is the correct thing to do.

“A responsible administration would realize. That inventing or even mass-producing the vaccine is only getting you halfway there,” the official explained. “You’ve got to find that vaccine into individuals somehow. And that needs supplies, messaging, logistics. And working around all levers of government in any way levels to push this out.

U.S. deaths surpass 1,40,000 as coronavirus outbreak worsens

“My chief concern is that a vaccine will be accessible at any stage. And we’re likely to have to undertake a mass vac. Citation campaign like this nation has never seen,” the ex-official added. “Along with the joint forces of anti-vaccination movements, anti-government movements, Russia, China, entirely are going to pose a misinformation n addition threat that is likely to make the 2016 election look like a walk in the park.”