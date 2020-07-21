- Advertisement -

Trials for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University will start in India as soon as a license is procured. The Indian company was partnering the researchers in the united kingdom.

The vaccine AZD1222 had a positive response in the very first phase of clinical trials. It elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, based on trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

The researchers said the vaccine generated minor side effects, but a few could be reduced by taking paracetamol.

Adar Poonawalla, chief of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer which is partnering the Oxford researchers, said the trials”had shown promising results and we are happy about it”.

“We will be implementing for the licensure trials into the Indian regulator in a week. The moment they permit us, we will begin with the trials for the vaccine in India. Besides, we’ll soon begin producing the vaccine in large volumes,” he added.

AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria reported it would take three or more weeks for researchers to reach the first set of data.

Oxford’s vaccine is one of more than 100 being developed internationally, and its human trials started on April 23.

Clinical trials of seven others — some of these situated in China and the US — are also being held.

More than a thousand people have been infected in India by the highly contagious virus, which, physicians said, causes viral pneumonia, but affects multiple organs, which causes inflammation of the blood vessels and skin discoloration.

