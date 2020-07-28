- Advertisement -

Italian vacation are just out of reach

With current travel restrictions due to COVID-19, dreams of an idyllic Italian vacation are just out of reach. But, that does not mean we support artisans that are small and ca explore its craftsmanship. Two buddies from Bologna, Italy, Stefania Inama and Claudia Maresca, have teamed up with some of Italy’s chicest resorts to deliver the finest of Italian fashion and accessories to your home in their new project, The Dressing Screen Italian Summer. The Dressing Screen is an e-commerce platform that highlights more than 80 brands produced in Italy, introducing us to artisans and manufacturers with the craftsmanship and impeccable style and launched in June 2019.

This endeavor celebrates memories of perfect moments with family members.

due to COVID-19 Valentina De Santis of all Grand Hotel Tremezzo says, “Our T Shop is just like a 100% made in Italy treasure chest. When I select each item to attribute, also reflective of those bits chosen in the TDS Italian Summer project, I always have in mind what I’d like to take home with me as a particular memory of a memorable Italian trip and of some very special days on Lake Como. Here is what I really like to consider T Shop: it does not sell products, it sells memories and dreams.”