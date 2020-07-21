Transformers 7 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Transformers franchise has been one of the longest-running and many successful movies of all time. It has been more than a decade since the initial Transformers movie came out. With six films, the franchise is the 13th-highest-grossing movie series with a total of $4.8 billion. Two of the movies have individually earned more than $1 billion each.

The film series is known for its outside worldly action sequences (quite literally) and its gripping storyline. The most recent addition to the show was the movie Bumblebee, released in 2018. It was a spin-off movie with excellent critical acclaim and positive reviews, which might have evoked possibility for another movie in the franchise. Let’s find out more about it.

Release Date

Not much info is known concerning the upcoming movie. Though, reports are the movie is set for a June 24, 2022 release.

Transformers 7 is going to be a live-action movie, not an animated one, as mentioned before. Paramount Pictures is working on several films from the franchise, however, it’s still unclear about what will the brand new movie holds in it.

Based on reports in January, two live-action movies are in development, one of which is based on Bumblebee, and the other is said to be a Beast Wars adaptation. Otherwise these two, it could be something completely new that could push the series in the right direction.

Cast

Sadly no news regarding the cast of the film has been announced yet. Audience and fans are frustrated as there has been no news released by the makers about the cast of the film.

Plot

The plotline of this upcoming Transformers 7 Transformers: The Growth of the Unicorn, will be put after the narrative of The Last Knight. There, we had seen that Optimus Prime must know about Cybertron’s nation and also its source.

On the other hand, Quintessa’s betrayal becomes among the factors contributing to Unicorn’s exposure. Their interests do not fit, and this leads to a significant earthshaking battle between them.

Trailer

No until today there is no preview or teaser of this film out yet. But expectedly we might get a trailer soon.