Transformers 7: here are all the details regarding this

Transformers is an American science fiction action film series that is loved by all and hated by none. From kids to adults, we all love watching cars transforming into big creatures that keep us entertained with their action scenes. The first movie in the series TRANSFORMERS was released in 2007 followed by the revenge of the fallen in 2009, dark of the moon in 2011 and so on. The first 5 movies in this movie franchise were directed by Michael Bay.

A spin-off movie in the series was also released named Bumblebee in December 2018. It was directed by Travis Knight. The movie series is the 13th highest-grossing movie series worldwide of all time. The movie franchise boasts of a total collecting of $4.8 billion with 2 of its movies grossing $1 billion marks each.

Transformers 7 release date

The seventh edition in the series is sure to come, looking at the previous successes of the franchise. However, the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 has halted the renewal and even the production of some movies. Also, we do not have any information regarding the release dates of the upcoming movie in the franchise. However, as per the sources, there is a high possibility that the movie will be released by mid-2021 next year.

