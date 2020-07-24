Transformers 7: All The Latest Updates!!!!!

- Advertisement -

The Transformers series consists of six films as of now. The Transformers films are known for the high octane action sequences, brilliant Visual Effects, and much more.

The first film of the Transformers franchise released in 2007. The first Transformers received very good reviews and was a box-office success. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Transformers: Age of Extinction received negative to mixed reviews from both critics as well as the audience. But all these films were hugely successful at the worldwide box-office. However, the fanbase of the Transformers franchise started diminishing after each passing film. Transformers: The Dark Knight was a box-office failure and received highly negative reviews.

Yet, Bumblebee proved to be an unexpected blockbuster at the worldwide box-office. It received highly positive reviews. Bumblebee was praised for its humor, action scenes, and the storyline.

Transformers 7 Updates:

After the release of Transformers: The Last Knight, its sequel was scheduled for release in 2019. However, Transformers: The Last Knight was a box-office bomb.

After Transformers: The Last Knight, the franchise introduced its first spin-off film with Bumblebee in 2018. Bumblebee was very much unique than the rest of the transformers film and it achieved huge success. It was the first film in the Transformers series that received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. Bumblebee was a box-office too.

Transformers: The Last Knight’s disappointment and Bumblebee’s unexpected success made the makers of the upcoming Transformers film make some changes.

The next Transformers film will be releasing on 24th June 2022. However, the makers have not yet announced anything about the movie Apparently, two to three films are being developed in the Transformers series.

One of them includes the sequel to Bumblebee. After the success of Bumblebee, the makers were keen on making a sequel to the film. Even John Cena was interested to be cast in the sequel to Bumblebee. If a sequel to Bumblebee, it will some of the cast from the first film. The plot will explore the further adventures of Bumblebee!

Another Transformers film will be the adaptation of Transformers: Beast Wars. The makers were impressed with Bumblebee. As we all know, Bumblebee was quite different from all the Transformers films. So, the makers want to give a Bumblebee like treatment to the upcoming Transformers film.

It is being rumored that a sequel to Transformers: The Last Knight is also in the making. If a sequel to Transformers: The Last Knight is made, it won’t be the continuation of Transformers: The Last Knight. It will be set years after the events of Transformers: The Last Knight and many new characters will also be introduced.

Nothing is confirmed as of now. Since the release date of the next Transformers film is 24th June 2022, we may get official updates about the film by the end of 2020.